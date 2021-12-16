Charleston Dupree Berry: Who was The Challenge Season 37 ‘In Memory Of’ after Episode 19?

The Challenge shared an ‘In Memory Of’ graphic of Charleston Dupree Berry at the end of Season 37, Episode 19. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season finale arrived with Episode 19, and after the closing credits finished, the screen briefly faded to black.

An “In Memory Of” appeared on the screen for Charleston Dupree Berry, who many Challenge fans may not have known.

However, he held several important roles in the entertainment industry and worked closely with reality TV, including The Challenge production company. Here are some additional details about Charleston Dupree Berry.

In Memory of Graphic closes The Challenge Season 37

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 19, the final wrapped up with winners crowned in Croatia. After a highlight reel of season moments and a celebration amongst finalists, the episode came to a close.

Credits appeared on-screen during those moments. Once the episode’s credits were over, another graphic appeared on the screen.

That graphic showed a man’s image with “In Memory of Charleston Dupree Berry” and the dates “February 4, 1982 – December 4, 2021.”

The Challenge Season 37 closed with an “In Memory Of” for Charleston Dupree Berry. Pic credit: MTV

Who is Charleston Dupree Berry?

An obituary appeared via Continental Funeral Home on December 13, which gives more information about Charles Dupree Berry.

Based on those details, he was born in Evansville, Indiana, on February 4, 1982, and passed away at his home on December 4, 2021, at the age of 39. His cause of death is unknown as of this report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The obituary mentions that Berry went to high school in Evansville and graduated in 2001. In 2012, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dreams of working in the entertainment industry.

Based on his details, he worked with several companies, including Disney, Universal, Live Nation, SoundCloud, and Bunim Murray. The latter of these is the production company behind MTV’s The Challenge.

“Charleston was a loving and caring person who touched a lot of hearts and will always be remembered for his humorous personality. He was funny, charismatic and very outgoing,” his obituary reads.

On December 6, a friend shared the Instagram video and images below with a caption paying tribute to the late Charleston Berry.

“I am so grateful to have been able to experience your light. We have been inseparable since the day we met; I have no idea how I am going to move forward without you. Charleston Dupree Berry, I love you forever👼🏾 Rest in Peace,” the IG caption reads.

Berry had passion for entertainment industry

Details at Berry’s LinkedIn profile indicate he was working for SoundCloud as an L.A. Workplace Manager at the time of his death.

Ahead of that, he worked two years as a coordinator in facilities and office management with Bunim Murray Productions, the production company behind The Challenge and other reality shows.

A 2013 YouTube video below features Charleston Dupree Berry speaking about himself, including his passion for the entertainment industry.

“Bret Hart says a wonderful thing. He says, ‘I’m the best there is. The best there was, and the best there ever will be,'” Berry says, quoting the professional wrestling legend.

“I believe that. Honestly, I do. And I’m fearless so I don’t really care who you put in front of me [or] who’s in this competition because I’m going to win so you have an exclusive first interview,” he said in his video clip.

Per his obituary details, Charleston is survived by his husband Zachary Berry, mother Joyce Berry, sisters Kerranata Berry-Mickens and Iris Luckett, and brothers; Christopher Berry, Charles Berry Jr., Ricardo Berry, Ondra Berry, and Mikeal Luckett.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.