The Challenge Season 37 ratings: TJ Lavin’s final helps Episode 18 finish among top three cable telecasts

Unfortunately for MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, a night of eliminations and the start of TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia couldn’t boost it to the top spot in the ratings, but it finished third overall.

Several NBA games finished ahead of the competition series, which aired its 18th episode on Wednesday, December 8.

However, the show edged another reality program, thanks to its slightly stronger rating in the key male demographic.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 18 ratings revealed

Based on the latest data from Showbuzz Daily, MTV’s The Challenge was the third-best cable program on Wednesday, December 8.

Episode 18 finished with a rating of 0.37 overall, down slightly from last week’s rating. The show drew 665,000 viewers in to watch the double-elimination event kick off the show, followed by the start of the final.

The Spies, Lies & Allies episode had a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 female demographic, which was 0.05 below the fourth-best program, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

However, MTV’s show had a 0.30 rating for the 18-49 male demographic to help it get that 0.37 overall.

Finishing in the two spots above Season 37, Episode 18 were ESPN’s two NBA games that aired live on Wednesday evening.

The 10 p.m. Eastern Time game drew the highest rating of the night, a 0.55, with the 8 p.m. Eastern Time game getting a 0.45 rating.

Part of 2 of final on the way, two-part reunion

The 0.37 rating for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18 was more of the same for MTV’s competition series which has been in a slump for the season.

The 665,000 viewers are on par with what the show has seen throughout the season, with 710,000 the most viewers any episodes have had.

Viewers will get to see who wins the Spies, Lies & Allies final when Episode 19 arrives on Wednesday, December 15. The event kicked off with eight competitors beginning the tasks in Episode 18.

It finished with a cliffhanger as the eight individuals were split into two teams, called the Orange Cell and Purple Cell.

The Purple Cell featured four-time champion CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, and Tori Deal. The Orange Cell featured Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

Those cells will be working together when Episode 19 opens, but eventually, there will be one male and one female winner walking away with the lion’s share of $1 million in prize money.

Episode 20 and Episode 21 will close out MTV’s Season 37. Those will bring the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion when all the season’s past drama and fallout from it will get hashed out amongst the castmates. Fans will see them as they arrive on December 22 and 29.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.