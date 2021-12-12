The Challenge: Tori Deal comments on her ‘mistake’ during Spies, Lies & Allies: ‘I’m never gonna do it again’

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18. Pic credit: MTV

Following a recent episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, cast member Tori Deal is opening up about the mistake she says she made, which could’ve hurt her friendship with a castmate.

Through several episodes of Season 37, viewers saw her in a showmance with rookie Emanuel Neagu. However, her friendship with castmate Devin Walker was also tested.

That was especially the case when the Night of Eliminations unfolded for the competitors just ahead of TJ Lavin’s final.

This report contains spoilers through Episode 18 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Tori nearly helped Challenge castmate win

In Season 37, Episode 18, it was time for the Night of Eliminations, a double-elimination event where two competitors would get sent home right before the final.

After Tori overpowered Amanda Garcia in the women’s round, it was time for the men’s round, and it brought a bit of drama with it.

Rookie Emanuel ended up getting voted in, making history as the first competitor to compete in two Challenge eliminations in the same night.

He called out Devin Walker, and it ended up being a series of three puzzles they had to solve in their event. Devin is known as a puzzle master. However, Emanuel finished his first puzzle ahead of Devin and moved on to the second one, which involved placing numbered blocks so they’d add up to 15 in each row and column.

Tori began to yell from the stands to help her showmance Emanuel as he was trying to solve the puzzle. That drew some frustrated glances from her veteran castmates, including Nelson Thomas and CT Tamburello. Eventually, she stopped.

In the end, Devin managed to catch Emanuel on the third puzzle and ultimately put his colored diamond puzzle in the right order first. That sent Tori’s romantic interest, Emanuel, home and may have had some fans and castmates questioning Tori’s loyalty to Devin as a friend.

Tori Deal opens up about Episode 19 ‘mistake’

During MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast episode, co-host Aneesa Ferreira gave Tori the “Dirty Deed” award for Episode 18 based on her dirty deed of trying to help out Emanuel with the puzzle.

Tori talked more about her mistake, saying she’s apologized to Devin many times.

“I watched this back, and I’ve apologized to Devin, I mean probably like 18 times now. And he’s, like, over it at this point. He’s like ‘Tori, I get it. Things happen. I forgive you,’ And I just couldn’t be more thankful that I have a friend in him, because watching that back, it’s gonna hurt his feelings,” Tori shared of the situation with Devin.

“I seriously was just not operating as the best version of myself,” she said, adding, “I wish I could go back in time and just shut the f**k up.”

Pic credit: @mtv_devin/Instagram

The Spies, Lies & Allies finalist also spoke about how some fans may use what she did to criticize or label her, but she hopes they’ll realize it’s not part of her character.

“The truth is, though, something like that? I’ll never do that again, and if I do that again, then you can say it’s a part of my character, but I hope that people will just recognize, I made a mistake. I feel really bad. I’m never gonna do it again, so hopefully, I’ll be able to grow from this,” she shared on the podcast.

Devin and Tori appeared to get back on the same page in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18. As competitors raced to a checkpoint in TJ’s final, new teams formed, and Devin welcomed Tori to a group featuring himself and CT. They’ll now be working together as Episode 19 arrives with the conclusion of TJ’s final in Croatia.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.