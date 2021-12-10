The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia responds to Johnny Bananas’ invite to talk about Fessy drama on his podcast

Amanda Garcia during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia has previously made it known she doesn’t do interviews or podcasts like other cast members might.

However, that didn’t stop castmate Johnny Bananas from trying to get her to tell her story on his podcast, as he recently extended the invite amidst some online drama involving Amanda, Natalie Negrotti, and Fessy Shafaat.

Amanda gave him a response, which he probably didn’t want, showing why she’s the devilish character many people enjoy watching on The Challenge.

Johnny Bananas tries to get Amanda on podcast

Just as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season got going, so did a brand new podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, hosted by none other than Johnny Bananas.

With his podcast, a product associated with The Ringer, Bananas does weekly episodes where he generally features guests from the current and past seasons of The Challenge.

That’s included his rival-turned-friend, Wes Bergmann, the retired Leroy Garrett, All Stars 2’s Darrell Taylor, and Spies, Lies & Allies star Fessy Shafaat.

In fact, Johnny brought up Amanda during the Fessy episode, whom Fessy had been seeing at the time. Weeks after that episode, Fessy became part of some new online drama involving Amanda and Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti this past week.

It involved Amanda confronting Natalie for “fake drama” she felt she was creating online over texts they exchanged back in August. Based on the messages, Fessy may have been getting with Natalie despite seeing Amanda and “trying to date” her earlier this year.

Amanda was attempting to get to the bottom of it with Natalie in those texts back in August, with Natalie indicating she never knew Amanda was in the picture with Fessy.

Amanda showed off those text messages in this past week’s online exchange with Natalie, accusing her of acting like Amanda was mad at her about it to create fake drama. Amanda suggested it might be due to the recent Battle of the Exes video MTV’s The Challenge posted online and that Natalie was trying to get a call to appear on it.

Johnny Bananas took the opportunity to retweet Amanda’s comment, suggesting Amanda come on the “Death, EXES, and Bananas Pod.”

Amanda brings up ‘fake date,’ Bananas replies

Leave it to Amanda to bring up some tea about her Challenge castmates in her reply to Johnny Bananas’ invite. The seven-time champion was on the Final Reckoning season of The Challenge with Natalie and Amanda.

Ahead of that season, he had a showmance with Natalie Negrotti, a former star of CBS’ Big Brother, on The Challenge: Vendettas season. Episode 3 was even called #Bananatalie.

Their Vendettas showmance came into play in Amanda’s Twitter response to Bananas’ podcast invite.

“Okay fine only if we can talk about your guys’ fake date,” Amanda fired back with emojis.

Bananas didn’t let that one sit too long as he was ready with a reply of his own for the Spies, Lies & Allies star.

“But @usweekly printed an article about it… How could it be fake? Then maybe you can give me YOUR secrets on dating!!! You’ve been on a real hot streak lately #DeathTaxesBananas @ringer,” Bananas said in his retweet.

Amanda seemed to get a kick out of Bananas’ reply and told him, “okay sounds good. talk soon,” with a kiss emoji.

Could that mean an Amanda and Bananas episode of the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast will soon become a reality? The castmates have had some memorable moments in their seasons together.

Viewers previously saw Bananas hilariously performing a Challenge exorcism on Amanda during one of their seasons, as she was labeled a devil, and she’s always been known for firing right back at his zingers.

Anything’s possible, and it would likely provide an entertaining hour or so of commentary and exchanges between these Challenge stars during Bananas’ podcast!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.