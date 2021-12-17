Six of The Challenge Season 37 cast members finished the final, with two main winners. Pic credit: MTV

One of the competitors who won The Challenge 2021 season, Spies, Lies & Allies, has recently shared their thoughts on winning Season 37.

That Challenge competitor has commented on making reality TV history and how they fully deserve to celebrate their accomplishments now that the season is over.

This report contains spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, including the names of the Season 37 winners and finalists.

Who won The Challenge 2021 final?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale arrived on Wednesday, December 15, bringing a conclusion to TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia. Eight finalists headed into the episode, split into the Orange and Purple cells.

CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei were on the Purple cell, while Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark were on Orange.

The two teams had to compete in a few tasks involving moving heavy objects together along the lengthy and steep course. A few puzzles were also in the mix. After the first day concluded, Purple held the lead, which TJ told the competitors wasn’t good for Orange.

After an overnight stay in an eery mountaintop cave, TJ greeted the finalists the next day and informed Orange cell that they’d be competing against each other in eliminations. That set up Kyle vs. Nelson and Kaycee vs. Nany in Back Me Up, the event featured in the Season 37 premiere episode’s elimination.

Kyle bested Nelson in two rounds to win his third elimination of the season, while Kaycee let Nany win one before claiming the victory for herself, 2-1. That ended Nelson and Nany’s time on the show competing in the final.

From there, TJ told Kyle and Kaycee they could work together as partners or choose different partners. They opted for the latter in a major power move, as Kaycee took four-time champ CT, and Kyle went with Tori. That left Devin and Emy as the third team.

The three teams had to race to the top of a mountain, memorize a combination code at the top, and then rush back down to three vaults at the bottom of the mountain. The first team to unlock their safe would retrieve a million-dollar diamond.

That team ended up being CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark, who edged out Kyle Christie and Tori Deal for the win. TJ informed Kaycee and CT they could keep all $1 million for themselves or give some to their castmates.

They awarded the two other teams $100,000 each to split in a class act move.

Kaycee Clark celebrates making reality TV history

With the Season 37 win, the 33-year-old Kaycee Clark revealed she made reality TV history by becoming the first individual to win two American reality TV shows. Kaycee previously won Big Brother 20, where there was $500,000 in prize money.

Her win for Spies, Lies & Allies put her on The Challenge leaderboard for prize money winners, although her fellow Big Brother star, Amber Borzotra, is just ahead of her.

Following the airing of Kaycee’s big win, she shared an Instagram post showing her with the diamond in hand from the final.

“I’m not the one to ever brag but this post, I’m doing just that…Because I earned it, and I DESERVE it!!! I DID IT!!!!” Kaycee started her IG caption with.

She shared that she learned a lot from competing in a “very mentally, emotionally, and physically challenging environment” over the past several years.

Kaycee also touched upon the patellar tendon injury she suffered in the Double Agents final, indicating she had surgery for it and an estimated timetable of two years to heal fully. However, Kaycee revealed she returned to The Challenge four and a half months post-surgery.

“I did EVERY little thing in my power to heal as quickly as possible, the pain, the uncertainty of whether or not my body would ever be 100% again lingered in the back of my mind every day. The amount of tears I shed learning to walk again, the will power and discipline I had to maintain every single day in order to get better. Getting up every morning to do rehab even when I was in so much pain,” Kaycee said.

“From a Big Brother Champion to The Challenge Champion, I am FOREVER grateful and so proud,” Kaycee said, also thanking her supporters for being with her throughout the journey.

With The Challenge 2021 winners now official, it’s on to the next goals for CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark. Will they return for Season 38 in search of another championship to add to their Challenge resumes, or take some time away to come back hungrier for those wins?

