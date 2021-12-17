The Challenge ratings: Spies, Lies & Allies finale finishes strong, but fails to take top spot

Cast members learn about more eliminations in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge ratings are in for the Spies, Lies & Allies finale, as the season’s conclusion to the final enjoyed a decent finish.

While it didn’t take the top spot, the reality competition show managed to finish amongst the top three original cable telecasts for its night.

The MTV series will also have at least one more episode on the way in a season that has struggled to gain momentum.

The Challenge ratings for Spies, Lies & Allies finale revealed

With The Challenge Season 37, Episode 19, came the official close to a season full of drama, showmances, tough daily challenges, fierce eliminations, and of course, TJ Lavin’s final.

Based on data from Showbuzz Daily, the season finale finished up 0.03 with a 0.40 rating for Wednesday, December 15, in the 18-49 demographic. That was third amongst cable telecasts for the night, with two NBA regular-season games on ESPN finishing ahead of MTV’s show.

The Challenge episode defeated Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, which had its episode finish with a 0.32 overall rating. TNT’s latest All Elite Wrestling program finished fifth with a 0.31 rating.

Regarding the rating breakdown, 0.47 rating in the 18-49 female demo, and 0.34 in the 18-49 male demographic.

The Spies, Lies & Allies finale had 725,000 viewers watching to see who the Season 37 winners would be. That was up from the previous episode’s 665,000 viewers.

Season 37 reunion coming up next for The Challenge

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion is next on the schedule for MTV’s reality competition series is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. That will mark the 20th episode of Season 37.

It arrives on MTV on Wednesday, December 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central) and is a two-hour episode.

Various cast members will reunite in Amsterdam, the location of the Season 37 reunion, while others will appear via video conferencing apps.

It’ll bring an end to a Challenge season that struggled overall in the ratings and with viewers. Many fans felt the cast featured too many rookie competitors and not enough star veterans from previous seasons. Others felt the rules allowed veteran cast members to dominate the game, while other fans mentioned the recurring spy theme was hurting the show.

There’s already talk about The Challenge Season 38, with cast availability calls made to many individuals. There are no spoilers for who the official cast might include, although rumors suggest one reality TV star is among Season 38 rookies.

As far as that next season goes, fans may have a bit of a hiatus. Season 38 filming is rumored to take place sometime around March of 2022. That leaves The Challenge: All Stars 2 on Paramount Plus, and older seasons, as the best ways for Challenge fans to get their fix in the meantime.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.