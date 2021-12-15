The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Insider reveals potential new cast member, filming schedule update

The Challenge is expected to return for Season 38 in 2022 with at least a few new cast members. Pic credit: MTV

As MTV’s The Challenge wraps up the 37th season with TJ Lavin’s final, many viewers will be looking towards Season 38.

Based on the latest of The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, at least one cast member is “for sure” going to appear on MTV’s reality competition show, making the transition from another show.

In addition to that, an update for when the new season will begin filming has arrived, and it may disappoint some fans.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers reveal cast member

The Challenge Season 38 doesn’t have a theme for the season format or a name, but it’s known that cast availability calls went out in the past month or so.

Based on the previous rumors, Challenge Insider PinkRose suggested that everyone imaginable was getting calls for the show, including Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore.

There haven’t been any confirmed cast members just yet, but The Challenge insider shared on a Vevmo forum thread that Big Brother 23’s Kyland Young will be part of the Season 38 cast.

Kyland, 30 and from California, was part of the Cookout alliance on BB 23 and made it to fourth place overall before being voted off the show.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

It’s mentioned in PinkRose’s comment screenshotted above that Kylan was “attached to the hip with Fessy/Nelson and Josh.” They were all part of a charity event called Hearts of Reality in Orlando, Florida.

Fessy shared a series of pictures on his Instagram from the event, with Kyland popping up in several photos.

Season 38 filming update arrives for 2022

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale airing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, fans will get to see who wins Season 37. After last season’s final, there was also a TJ Lavin teaser at the end of the episode to let fans know The Challenge would return.

As far as Season 38 goes, it appears fans won’t get to see a new regular season of the show on MTV until a bit later in 2022. Based on another screenshotted comment from PinkRose, filming isn’t going to occur until March of next year.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

MTV was able to air two regular seasons of The Challenge throughout 2021, although the Double Agents season began in late December 2020.

In addition, two spinoff seasons for The Challenge: All Stars filmed, and most episodes will be released on Paramount Plus this year.

That said, there’s an anticipated All Stars Season 3, which could fill the void until Season 38 of The Challenge arrives on MTV. As of this report, there’s no confirmed date for when All Stars 3 will have its premiere episode, but one would think early 2022 is a safe bet.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.