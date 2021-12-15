The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale sneak peek reveals checkpoint, team’s struggle in Season 37 final

Four of the finalists teamed up on Orange Cell for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale will feature the remaining competitors battling it out as teams in TJ Lavin’s final. However, that may change as things progress and winners are determined.

MTV has released a brand new teaser clip showing off another checkpoint that the teammates will get to with another difficult task they’ll need to figure out together.

As seen in the clip, the latest checkpoint task won’t involve just solving another puzzle and taking off either, as competitors will need to dive underwater.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 19 clip arrives

In the sneak peek footage from Season 37, Episode 19, host TJ Lavin simply tells the teams, “Go,” prompting everyone to take off running.

They learn about their latest task at the next checkpoint, which will first involve untangling a heavy rope wrapped around a safe inside a cage.

The teams need to unlock their safe by getting a code. That involves diving into nearby water, where each team member will have to memorize a symbol that will help figure out a puzzle to get the safe locker combo.

Based on the clip, the Purple Cell jumps out to an early lead based on how well their team members work together. That includes Devin Walker, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei effectively unraveling the rope.

Meanwhile, Orange struggles as Nany Gonzalez, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, and Kaycee Clark try to figure out how to unravel the rope. They finally seem to be getting somewhere, but Purple Cell is already diving into the water to memorize their symbols.

Once Orange Cell finally makes it into the water, they’re held back even more as Nelson struggles with the swim without a lifejacket. That frustrates his teammate Kyle Christie as he’s already got his two symbols memorized.

Check out more of the checkpoint task from the Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 19 final in the video clip below:

Season 37 winners crowned after more eliminations?

The clip above gives just a glimpse of what remains for competitors during the Season 37 finale. There are likely more tasks on the way, with eating always a popular part of The Challenge final.

Based on a synopsis for Episode 19, a “daunting decision” will be part of the final, which could face the remaining competitors or winners. In a teaser trailer for the finale, TJ Lavin tells the agents they’ll be competing against each other again, with an elimination or two on the way.

While there are Season 37 spoilers online for who won the Spies, Lies & Allies final, it’s still unknown how many people will end up finishing the final, and how the prize money gets distributed amongst finalists.

There’s $1 million in total prize money available for Season 37. If it’s anything like Double Agents, two winners will split $900,000, and then two competitors will get $50,000 each.

However, that “daunting decision” could very well bring one of those infamous Challenge twists where a winner can choose to keep every penny of the prize money for themself, making for another shocking moment in the show’s history.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale airs Wednesday, December 15, at 8/7c on MTV.