When does The Challenge finale air? Spies, Lies & Allies final to arrive ahead of All Stars 2 episode

Eight competitors remained for TJ Lavin’s final in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 is about to reach its conclusion, as the Spies, Lies & Allies competitors battle it out in the final in Croatia.

It’s been a season full of grueling competitions, intense eliminations, and drama between castmates. However, it’ll all come to a close with Episode 19, as far as the competition goes.

Not only will MTV bring viewers the grand finale for the season ahead of the reunion, but they’re also set to show off the spinoff show, The Challenge: All Stars 2, right after that.

When is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale?

With Season 37, Episode 19, viewers will see who wins the Spies, Lies & Allies final (see Season 37 winner spoilers). Amanda Garcia and Emanuel Neagu got eliminated in the previous installment, leaving eight competitors to battle for $1 million in prize money in TJ Lavin’s final.

Those competitors included Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Emy Alupei, Devin Walker, and four-time champion Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The final started with the agents working individually, but by the end of Episode 18, two new teams formed consisting of two women and two men each. The Purple Cell features CT, Devin, Emy, and Tori, while the Orange Cell features Kyle, Nelson, Nany, and Kaycee.

Those team members will work together when Episode 19 arrives on MTV on Wednesday, December 15. Based on an Episode 19 synopsis and teaser trailer, that will change as TJ reveals the agents will compete in another elimination situation.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale will arrive on MTV at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central). Viewers can watch on cable or satellite television or through various live streaming subscription services, including Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV.

MTV to show off The Challenge: All Stars 2

For viewers who have yet to catch any episodes of the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars 2, MTV will also present an episode of the show following Spies, Lies & Allies.

At 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Central), viewers can watch the premiere episode of the All Stars 2 spinoff to see the OGs arrive in Cancun, Mexico.

Twenty-four of the greatest Challenge All Stars are coming back to show that they still got it. 😤



Stick around after the finale of #TheChallenge37 to watch the first episode of #TheChallengeAllStars2 THIS WEDNESDAY at 9:30p on @MTV! 📺 pic.twitter.com/44T6zF8Yx2 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 13, 2021

The Challenge: All Stars 2 brings back former cast members from MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat shows as they compete for $500,000 in prize money. The show’s first season brought back legends, including Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Kendall Sheppard, and Trishelle Cannatella.

The second season brought back some of the OGs from the first season, along with other former favorites. After taking time away from The Challenge, the new arrivals include Ayanna Mackins, MJ Garrett, Sophia Pasquis, Ryan Kehoe, and Brad Fiorenza.

Viewers can check out the spinoff’s premiere episode on MTV right after the Season 37 finale closes.

There’s also a promotion currently underway to get one free month of Paramount+ to watch the rest of the All Stars 2 season. Use the code “THECHALLENGE” ahead of January 3, 2022, to redeem the offer and enjoy the OGs in All Stars 2!

Soooo.. what do you guys think about another ‘Rivals’? 👀

Sound off below on your favorite season and revisit classic seasons like this using code THECHALLENGE to get 1 free month of streaming on @paramountplus! 👏 Code expires 1/3/22 pic.twitter.com/gJj0jH4NUe — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 11, 2021

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.