The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Who won the Spies, Lies & Allies final?

The eight Challenge finalists await TJ Lavin at a checkpoint in the Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season featured 34 competitors at the start, but that was reduced to a select group of cast members by the final.

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers reveal who won the Spies, Lies & Allies final before the grand finale rolls out on MTV.

This report contains the spoilers for the winners of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, so read on for the details.

Who is in The Challenge Season 37 final?

Heading into Season 37, Episode 18, 10 competitors were remaining. However, host TJ Lavin revealed a Night of Eliminations twist, a double-elimination event to send two more cast members home.

The remaining cast members voted Amanda Garcia into the women’s elimination. She called out Tori Deal but then lost to her in a Drone Drop event where the women battled over a silver football they had to place inside a podium.

The cast members mostly voted in rookie Emanuel Neagu for the men’s elimination. It was his second elimination of the evening, and he called out Devin Walker as his opponent. Unfortunately, it was a puzzles event, and Devin solved his three puzzles before Emanuel did.

With that, it left Devin, Tori, Kyle Christie, CT Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Emy Alupei as the finalists. They began TJ’s final in Episode 18, which involved puzzles, running up steep, rocky hills, swimming, and forming two teams.

Those teams were the Orange and Purple cells, which formed as competitors, finished a puzzle, and arrived at a checkpoint.

The Purple cell has four-time champ CT, Devin, Tori, and the only rookie, Emy. On the Orange cell, it’s Kyle, Nelson, Kaycee, and Nany. Those teams are set to work together in various tasks once the final resumes in Episode 19.

Who won The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final?

While Episode 19 officially airs on Wednesday, December 15, spoilers are floating around for the Spies, Lies & Allies winners.

Several months ago, online insiders revealed The Challenge Season 37 spoilers after filming wrapped up for the final in Croatia.

Originally, videos began to pop up showing the cast members returning from the final, so fans knew which competitors made it pretty far.

However, spoilers revealed that CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark were the two main winners for Spies, Lies & Allies. That marks CT’s fifth win for The Challenge and Kaycee’s first. Kaycee is also the second Big Brother star to win the show, joining last season’s rookie, Amber Borzotra.

What’s unknown as of this report is whether other competitors received prize money based on their finishes in the final.

An Episode 19 teaser trailer and synopsis mentioned a “daunting decision” is on the way for the finalists and shows TJ revealing there’d be another elimination against the competitors.

With that in mind, it’s unknown which cast members will finish the tough event in Croatia and if there might be a shocking twist for the winners.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale airs on MTV on Wednesday, December 15 at 8/7c.