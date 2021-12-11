The Challenge: Season 37, Episode 19 trailer reveals tough tasks ahead in Spies, Lies & Allies final

TJ Lavin informs the agents of a surprise during the Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

The grand finale for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is on the way as the remaining competitors battle it out for $1 million in prize money in Croatia.

TJ Lavin’s final will see the agents working together in some instances as they face some demanding tasks in Episode 19.

A teaser trailer for the finale arrived after Episode 18, where agents were split into teams and told they’d be in those teams moving forward. However, it appears a few twists are on the way for the final, in typical Challenge fashion.

Spoilers will follow in this report up through Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18.

Agents began Spies, Lies & Allies final in Episode 18

The Night of Eliminations kicked off Season 37, Episode 18, with the agents voting for one female and then one male to go into elimination. Those individuals got to call down their opponents at the Lair.

It ended up being Amanda Garcia and Emanuel Neagu that got voted in. They chose Tori Deal and Devin Walker as their opponents, respectively.

Amanda took on Tori in a battle over a silver ball dropped onto the sand by a hovering drone. They had to fight to get the ball and bring it to a podium. Tori showed her strength in overpowering Amanda. She was the first player to bring the ball over to the podium and place it inside twice. That ended Amanda’s season.

In the men’s elimination, Emanuel and Devin had to solve three puzzles. Whoever solved them first would win. Emanuel got ahead by completing the first puzzle before Devin and even help from Tori on the second one. However, Devin caught up and eventually won on the final puzzle. Emanuel bid farewell to his castmates.

After the double-elimination, TJ revealed the remaining eight competitors qualified for the final: Devin, Tori, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, Kyle Christie, Emy Alupei, Nelson Thomas, and CT Tamburello.

Those agents started the final individually, as they solved a puzzle, and then raced to a helicopter, which transported them over the lake. From there, they had to swim to shore and race up a steep and rocky hill to another puzzle.

After solving that one, agents arrived at a checkpoint with an orange and a purple platform. Four agents had to get on each platform, with two men and two women on each. These became the Orange Cell and the Purple Cell.

TJ informed everyone that those teams would be working together as they continued the final. The Purple Cell consists of Devin, CT, Tori, and Emy Alupei. The Orange Cell consists of Nelson, Kyle, Nany, and Kaycee.

Episode 19 teaser trailer shows more of TJ’s final

After Episode 18, a teaser trailer arrived for the next installment, and it shows the team members working together on several tasks. There’s also a few other shots of note in the 20-second trailer.

“It’s a final. Move your a**,” CT Tamburello is heard saying in a confessional.

“Anything can happen,” Nany says in a confessional of her own.

There are instances where various competitors mention falling behind or potentially catching up to the other team as they race to be in the lead.

The teaser trailer reveals several components of the final. There’s one task where the four teammates must pick up a large pole, most likely a missile or capsule, that they have to carry for a distance on the course.

Another part of the trailer shows agents pushing a large ball or boulder, possibly uphill. In addition, a scene shows Kaycee Clark falling off something during the final.

TJ also reveals a twist to the agents, telling them “it is now elimination time,” and they must face off with each other. It’s unknown how many individuals will be battling in this phase of the final.

The Episode 19 synopsis also revealed what could be another surprise twist. While it mentions the “winners” of the Spies, Lies & Allies final will be crowned, it also mentions a “daunting decision.”

That could mean that agents have to decide on splitting prize money with others or taking it all for themselves, similar to what happened in those Final Reckoning and Rivals III shockers.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finale airs Wednesday, December 15, at 8/7c on MTV.