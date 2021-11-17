The Challenge star Nelson Thomas says he was ‘sucker punched’ in Las Vegas, left with a broken nose

Nelson Thomas appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas recently shared his side of the story, saying he was knocked out and robbed in Las Vegas.

Based on Nelson’s account, he was “sucker punched” and left with a broken nose that was so bad doctors couldn’t even see him right away.

In addition, Nelson says the man who attacked him also lied to the cops about what happened, indicating that Nelson had been flirting with his wife.

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas shares story of getting attacked in Vegas

Current Spies, Lies & Allies star Nelson Thomas says a man snuck up on him, then sucker-punched and kicked him in Las Vegas after leaving ARIA Resort & Casino in Vegas. According to Nelson, that man did so to steal his $100,000 chain.

The Challenge star revealed more details of his story on his Instagram page, including photos and video clips.

“To make a long story short, I was in Las Vegas and was sucker punched & kicked in the face because the guy was trying to steal my jewelry. Yes, the police caught him but I was left with a broken nose. It was so swollen that no doctor wanted to see me until the swelling went down,” Nelson shared in the caption.

He also thanked Dr. Edward Chamata, a plastic surgeon, who assisted him with the broken nose.

In one video clip below, Nelson said he was in tears over the incident because he’s in the “film industry” and indicated his face is everything. However, he shared that he found the “best plastic surgeon” to work on his injuries, and it looks like “nothing ever happened” now.

As a warning for those that are squeamish, some of the IG photos and videos below are graphic, as they include Nelson revealing his bloody nose and later being taken care of by the doctor.

“Look at this big ol’ smile on my face,” Nelson said as he praised Dr. Chamata in the final video clip in his IG post.

Based on a police report, Nelson also admitted he met a woman at ARIA Resort & Casino and was talking to her in the valet area. He said before he knew it, he was knocked out by a sneak attack and had his chain stolen. Nelson denied that he was flirting with the woman, whose husband was the attacker.

“The criminal who attacked me lied to the cops because we tried to find her for questioning and he never showed up to a court date. The guy is a criminal. He snuck up on me, attacked me, then robbed me,” Nelson told TMZ about the attack.

Attacker said Nelson was flirting with his wife, Nelson says it’s not true

While Nelson says the man who sucker-punched him did so in an attempt to steal his jewelry, the man who hit him, Kevin Dixon, gave a different side of things.

Based on Dixon’s story to the police, he said he was in an elevator with his wife and Nelson, who was talking to his wife. Dixon said that when he left the elevator, his wife remained there and kept speaking with Nelson.

Dixon shared he tried to text and call his wife because he lost track of where she went. He said he found her at the valet service outside of ARIA Resort & Casino talking to Nelson. Dixon admitted he punched Nelson as he was also “jealous, mad, and drunk” at the time.

Nelson also shared on his Instagram Story that TMZ “found the most provocative part about the story” and “spun it,” even though Nelson says the part about him flirting with the man’s wife isn’t true. He said he called MTV who put him in contact with TMZ, and they apologetically asked for him “to tell the true story.”

Nelson also revealed he was planning to do an Instagram Live following the airing of the latest episode of MTV’s Challenge on Wednesday, November 17.

Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram Story

According to TMZ’s report, Nelson’s attacker was arrested for grand larceny and battery in the Las Vegas incident. Nelson seems to be doing better since the attack, thanks to the successful surgery. He’s currently appearing in Spies, Lies & Allies on MTV, his eighth season of the show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.