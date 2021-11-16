The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15 synopsis reveals details for The Cave of the Wolf

Kyle Christie talks with CT Tamburello in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

The Cave of the Wolf is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ 15th episode of the season and looks to feature more disagreements amongst the veteran alliance, a physical daily mission, and a bold move for elimination.

The previous episode featured one veteran making a bold move with their elimination decision which certainly shook things up.

A new plot synopsis has arrived for Episode 15, which teases the upcoming daily mission and elimination event. It also suggests more friendships get put to the test.

Synopsis teases more Spies, Lies & Allies shakeups

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, viewers will see a new physical daily challenge called Boom Raiders, based on details in the recently-revealed synopsis.

Viewers saw glimpses of what’s to come with this in the Episode 15 trailer, which features Tori Deal making remarks that someone’s about to get hit. Her comments arrive just before the footage shows that someone is, in fact, Tori.

The Episode 15 synopsis (below) suggests that a plan to throw the mission won’t go as planned. Is it possible the Emerald team is up to something or is another competitor trying to infiltrate Emerald?

Sign up for our newsletter!

The synopsis also teases more friendships put to the test, which he trailer teased. Devin Walker was clearly not happy with a castmate, possibly his new teammate, Amanda Garcia, or his good friend, Kyle Christie. Could the duo known as “Dyle” be in trouble?

The trailer also featured Kyle Christie and CT Tamburello talking about a castmate in a joking manner, unless they’re talking about one another. So that could be another friendship that is on the line in Episode 15.

The episode’s title is The Cave of the Wolf, which could reference a cast member, possibly rookie Logan Sampedro. Survivor Romania rookie Emanuel Neagu has referred to himself as a vampire. The wolf could also refer to one of the vets, such as Devin, CT, or Kyle.

Bold move teased ahead of Burning Bridges elimination

Several of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast members have made some bold moves during the season regarding eliminations by using the season’s rules.

Before the Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald teams formed, teams consisted of one male and one female competitor. An elimination twist allowed for the duo that won the daily challenge to send in any male and any female for the eliminations.

The vets had been managing to use that to their advantage to keep sending in rookies until rookie Priscilla Anyabu shook things up. With her elimination win, she stole Ashley Mitchell’s partner Josh Martinez to force the vets to vote one of their own into the next elimination.

Another bold move arrived in Season 37, Episode 14, as Amanda Garcia asked to go into elimination to win and steal Tori’s spot on the dominant Emerald team. She was successful in that plan, much to the dismay of Devin, who confronted her during the nomination meeting about it.

With that in mind, the synopsis for Episode 15 suggests another bold move is on the way for elimination. It will be a men’s elimination day which may put targets on CT, Logan Sampedro, Nelson Thomas, Kyle, Emanuel, Josh Martinez, or possibly Devin.

Of those competitors, only Kyle and Logan have been in at least one elimination this season. Kyle defeated rookie Ed Eason in a Pole Wrestle, while Logan recently eliminated Cory Wharton in Episode 13’s Rope Burn. Before that, Logan defeated rookie Gabo Szabo in Higher Assets in Episode 5.

The Burning Bridges elimination hasn’t been revealed yet, so it should be interesting to see what the new event involves as competitors fight for their survival in the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Will another vet find themself battling in The Lair in Episode 15?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.