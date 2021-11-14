The Challenge: Emanuel Neagu says Spies, Lies & Allies castmate ‘got DQed for many reasons’

Former Survivor: Romania star Emanuel Neagu appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 featured a surprising disappearance for viewers over halfway through the episode. Castmates and viewers were surprised when one of Team Sapphire’s members didn’t show up for the cast’s elimination nominations meeting.

At the elimination later, host TJ Lavin revealed that the individual was “deactivated” due to breaking a rule and would no longer continue in the game. Once the episode aired, many fans started wondering what rule that cast member broke to get deactivated.

Since the episode’s airing, various cast members who say they were part of or near the incident shared their comments and reactions. Rookie Emanuel Neagu is the latest to give his side of things and indicated his castmate “got DQed for many reasons.”

This report contains spoilers for Spies, Lies & Allies up through the recent Episode 14.

Emanuel says castmate ‘simply exploded’

In Season 37, Episode 14, viewers saw Ashley Mitchell for part of the episode, but she disappeared when it was time for the elimination nominations meeting. The footage showed an empty seat next to her Sapphire teammates Logan Sampedro, CT Tamburello, and Emy Alupei.

No explanation was given at the meeting, but later on, TJ said Ashley got deactivated for breaking one of the show’s rules. That meant she’d been sent home and was unable to continue in Season 37.

As the episode aired and shortly after, Ashley commented on her situation with several tweets. She didn’t give specifics of what happened but seemed apologetic and respected the decision. Ashley also commented she’s been “taking anger management” since going home from the show.

Rumors have suggested that Ashley got into a nasty altercation with castmate Josh Martinez. Their castmate Nelson Thomas suggested the same during his Instagram Live session after the episode, revealing Ashley said some things that violated the current Challenge rules. Nelson didn’t give any specifics about the argument or what Ashley said.

Since the episode’s airing, several other cast members weighed in on the situation via their Twitter or Instagram accounts, including Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emanuel Neagu.

A Challenge fan account shared screenshots of Emanuel’s IG Story posts (below) in which he comments on the situation involving his castmates.

“I was right there in the heart of the situation trying to defend Josh against Ashley. Josh was a victim of the LavandSinSiters, more of Ashley cuz Amanda was just there laughing mostly,” he shared, adding Ashley “got DQed for many reasons anyways, but that day was when she simply exploded.”

“She was also disrespectfully picking on me talking about my language and s**t when I was trying to tell her she went too far,” Emanuel said.

He went on to suggest that many fans “go with the rumors” because they “like to see innocent people suffer.”

“Y’all not sensitive when bullying on other people but y’all sensitive af if someone eats beef or jokes about corona,” he also said.



Emanuel part of dominant team, involved in Season 37 showmances

Emanuel Neagu, 35, arrived to The Challenge after debuting on Survivor: Romania along with fellow Season 37 rookie Emy Alupei. The two friends and Survivor stars have remained in the game up through Episode 14 due to working alongside some of the veteran cast members. Emy has also won in multiple eliminations, while Emanuel has yet to compete in any through Episode 14.

As of this report, Emanuel is on the Emerald team, which had been dominant in daily missions and safe from elimination until Episode 14. Near the episode’s conclusion, Amanda Garcia won an elimination and then stole Tori Deal’s spot on Emerald team, sending her to Ruby. Emanuel remains part of that team with Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Josh.

Emanuel was involved in a brief showmance with rookie castmate Michele Fitzgerald earlier in the season. After she departed, he became closer with veteran cast member Tori, who is good friends with Josh. Since then, several later episodes of Season 37 featured the Emanuel and Tori showmance. Rumors have suggested the two may have continued with their relationship after the season wrapped up filming.

Tori also recently defended Josh in a series of messages on her Instagram Story, suggesting that people need to leave him alone as he is a “victim” and not the “instigator” in the situation.

The rumored argument was unaired during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, leaving a lot up to online rumors and speculation. It also leaves a lot up to what cast members are saying after the incident since the footage wasn’t shown.

MTV has not given any other reason for Ashley’s deactivation beyond what TJ said in Episode 14, but it’s clearly a hot topic now that the two-time champion is off Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.