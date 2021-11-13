The Challenge star Tori Deal defends castmate after Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 backlash

Tori Deal appears in a confessional interview in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Tori Deal has come to her castmate’s defense following the rumored unaired events that took place in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14.

Those rumored events included an argument between castmates Josh Martinez and Ashley Mitchell, which may have led to Ashley getting deactivated for the season.

Based on recent comments from Tori, she didn’t want to remain quiet about things even though she dislikes social media drama but wants people to stop attacking her castmate.

Tori defends Josh Martinez following Spies, Lies & Allies episode

In a series of slides on her Instagram Story, Spies, Lies & Allies cast member Tori Deal came to the defense of her castmate Josh Martinez.

In one of her slides, she said Josh isn’t the reason why Ashley Mitchell got sent home and that he is a “victim” in the situation.

“I’m not gonna go into details, but I can’t f***ing stand people slamming josh right now,” Tori said, adding for people to “Leave Josh the f**k alone.”

In another slide, Tori mentioned she was “afraid to speak up” because she knew it would “open a can of worms. But right is right.”

“So this side of the story needs to be told. And I HATE SOCIAL MEDIA DRAMA. So if I’m saying something, believe me, I feel it deep in my soul,” Tori said in her slide.

Tori had several pivotal scenes in Episode 14 as she realized that castmate Amanda Garcia was trying to steal her spot on the powerful Emerald team. That led to tension at the nomination meeting and an awkward moment featuring Tori and Amanda after the elimination event.

Tori and Ashley didn’t have any specific scenes together during the aired episode, nor did Ashley and Josh.

It appears that the rumored argument between Ashley and Josh happened at some point before the deliberation meeting, but that heated altercation never made it into the episode’s final footage. It’s unknown which cast members were around when it happened.

Challenge star was mysteriously deactivated in Episode 14

A lot of speculation is still going around about what happened with Ashley getting kicked off The Challenge Season 37. Rumors suggest that she made some inappropriate remarks towards Josh during the unaired verbal altercation they had.

After the episode aired, their castmate Nelson Thomas spoke about the situation during an Instagram Live Q&A session. Nelson informed viewers that Ashley and Josh got into a bad argument and that Ashley said some things she should never have said. He didn’t go into specifics about what was said but mentioned MTV wouldn’t stand for it.

Ashley wasn’t edited out of Episode 14, as she appeared in the daily challenge which her team, the Sapphire Cell, won. Later, she appeared in a club scene with other castmates and conversed with her good friend Amanda Garcia.

However, Ashley was a no-show at the nomination meeting to decide which female competitor was going into the elimination. Once that elimination event arrived, host TJ Lavin told the cast that Ashley had broken one of the show’s rules and was deactivated, so she’d no longer be able to continue in the game.

As of this report, MTV has not given a further explanation about what Ashley’s rule violation was, leaving it all to online speculation.

Ashley also posted several messages on social media since the episode’s airing, including a tweet in which she admitted a “rule’s a rule” and said she respects MTV and TJ’s decision. She also wrote, “the best apology is changed behavior” and later revealed she has been “taking anger management” since leaving Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.