The Challenge star Nelson Thomas speaks about what Ashley Mitchell did to be kicked off Season 37

With Ashley Mitchell getting kicked off The Challenge Season 37, it left many fans wondering why she had to leave.

It was explained briefly during the Spies, Lies & Allies episode as a rules violation, with no further details on the rule Ashley broke. Online speculation suggested it was due to making inappropriate remarks towards a castmate.

Following The Challenge episode on MTV, her castmate Nelson Thomas spoke about what Ashley did to get kicked off Season 37.

Ashley deactivated during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

MTV aired The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 on Wednesday, November 10, and it featured Ashley Mitchell in a portion of the episode but then disappeared over halfway into it.

Her absence wasn’t explained at the nomination meeting as the Sapphire team took their seats, but Ashley wasn’t there with them. Even Nany Gonzalez said in a confessional that nobody knew what was going on with her.

Later at the elimination event, TJ Lavin told the cast that Ashley had been deactivated due to breaking one of the rules, so she’d no longer be able to continue in the game.

Ashley commented about her exit online during and after the episode without fully explaining anything that happened.

Her getting deactivated came into play later in the episode too. Despite a women’s elimination event taking place, the losing competitor was allowed to return to the game so a team wouldn’t be down an agent.

There’s been no official comment from MTV about Ashley’s deactivation in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14.

Nelson speaks about Ashley getting kicked off The Challenge

While Ashley and MTV didn’t explain much, castmate Nelson Thomas did an Instagram Live session after the episode and talked about the situation a bit.

“So a lot of people are wondering where Ashley went,” Nelson said with a sigh before getting into an explanation of things.

“To answer y’all questions, the reason why TJ sent her packing is because, you know, her and Josh [Martinez] got into it really, really bad. Ashley, unfortunately, said some really terrible things that you should never say to anybody no matter who the person is or what they got going on in their life. MTV’s trying to let people know, ‘We’re not putting up with that,'” Nelson shared.

“You have to respect everybody in the house, and unfortunately, she crossed the line,” he said, adding he wouldn’t go into any details about specific things she said.

“I know that’s not who Ashley is…She’s a good friend of mine and a good person,” Nelson said, also adding, “I hope she learned her lesson.”

Check out Nelson’s comments in the clip below, part of his IG Live video from Wednesday evening after Episode 14.

Following the airing of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14, Ashley shared a message to thank everyone who supported her and said she’d been dealing with anxiety and depression after returning home. She also mentioned she’d been “taking anger management” and “reflecting a lot” after what happened on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.