The Challenge Season 37: Amanda Garcia blasts castmate over Episode 14 comments and events

Amanda Garcia during a confessional interview in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, there may have been a veteran alliance at the start, but with most rookies gone and new teams formed, it’s been out the window for several episodes. That’s led to tense moments between castmates.

Amanda Garcia had the spotlight in Episode 14 as she pulled off an effective plan to help her get farther potentially.

With that plan came some resistance from her castmates along the way, as viewers saw Amanda get into it with Devin Walker at deliberation and Josh Martinez back at headquarters.

However, the castmate who received the brunt of Amanda’s comments as the episode aired was Tori Deal, as Amanda reacted to various comments and events from Episode 14 online.

Spoilers follow in this report, including the elimination results and other key details from the end of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14.

Amanda shook things up in Episode 14

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 featured several firsts during the show, including the first daily challenge won by a team not named Emerald. That set things in motion for someone to potentially call out an Emerald team member for elimination. That didn’t happen, but another first came when someone stole a spot on their team.

With Sapphire team winning the daily challenge, it meant Ruby’s women were also eligible for elimination. Amanda and Big T Fazakerley knew they were potentially going in, so Amanda decided she wanted to take her fate into her own hands.

In the episode, Amanda told Josh she could go into elimination, call out an opponent, win the event, and steal a spot on Emerald’s team. He said he wanted to run a final with Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez, prompting Amanda to say she’d take Tori’s spot then.

Amanda had some confrontations involving Josh, Tori, and Devin during an intense nomination meeting before becoming the Compromised Agent.

With Amanda in the elimination, she called out Big T as her opponent and then defeated her in the event. Luckily for Big T, she got to return to the game, as Ashley Mitchell got deactivated earlier, leaving a team down one member.

With her elimination win, Amanda did what she said she would. She told TJ Lavin that she heard Tori cheering for Big T, so she took her spot on Emerald. It was clear that didn’t sit well with Tori, who had been part of the strongest team in the game since it formed.

Amanda blasts castmate about episode

As the episode aired, Amanda was live-tweeting about various events, with several tweets blasting her castmate Tori.

Earlier in the episode, both Amanda and Tori made comments about one another, calling each other out. Amanda referred to Tori as “overrated,” and Tori brought up Amanda being a “different” kind of competitor who “talks a lot of s**t” behind her back.

Amanda tweeted about her conversation with Josh Martinez from the episode saying she wanted to make him “feel included,” but also for him to “admit Tory is the worst on the team.”

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Later on, Amanda reacted to some of Tori’s comments in the episode, saying she’s “done nothing but f**k up Josh’s game,” along with calling her a “fake a** b***h” and “Demented a** clown.”

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

As the elimination took place, it was clear that Tori wasn’t rooting for Amanda, knowing what her plan was. So she was vocal about cheering on Big T, trying to inspire her to catch up and win. Amanda reacted to that footage by calling Tori “scared a**” in a tweet.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

After Amanda won the elimination and stole Tori’s spot, it made for an awkward moment as TJ called Tori down to stand next to Amanda before they joined their new teams. Once she was down on ground level at The Lair, Tori congratulated Amanda for her win, but Amanda didn’t reply.

Amanda reacted to a tweet about the interaction, saying, “F**k her fake s**t I ain’t about it.”

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

By the way, Amanda’s taking aim at her castmate didn’t stop with the events of Episode 14 either. A preview trailer for Episode 15 showed a brief scene in which Tori gets knocked down during a daily challenge by former teammate Kaycee Clark.

Amanda seemed to delight in sharing someone’s edit of the clip, which included Tori’s comment suggesting, “someone’s getting rocked” in the daily mission. That someone is Tori.

Earlier during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Tori deleted her Twitter account. The move came ahead of an episode that featured a heated castmate Tacha Akide blowing up at Tori after an elimination.

While she may not be responding to Twitter comments, Tori may be aware of Amanda’s remarks. Tori remains active on Instagram but hasn’t reacted to Amanda’s tweets there.

Time will tell if Amanda and Tori ever get on the same page, but as of right now, it seems this is one feud that will carry on beyond Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.