The Challenge Season 37: Emanuel Neagu defends Tori Deal following Episode 3 events and backlash

Following the blowup that viewers saw from a castmate towards the end of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, rookie Emanuel Neagu is speaking out on behalf of castmate Tori Deal.

The recent episode featured a thrilling elimination that pitted two roommates against one another, with Tori watching from afar. However, she made a move ahead of that, which upset one of her castmates, who believed Tori was fake.

This post contains spoilers for Season 37, Episode 3 of MTV’s The Challenge, including daily challenge, deliberation, and elimination results.

Tori Deal spoke to castmate ahead of Spies, Lies & Allies elimination

In many seasons of The Challenge, viewers have seen the team that gains power will often talk to whoever is going into elimination and ask them who they want to face.

In some instances, a deal is made, but in Episode 3 of Season 37, it seemed like an “I’ll see what I can do” with no real promise made between Tori and her rookie castmate Tacha Akide.

Tori and her partner Ed Eason had won the daily challenge giving them power as The Agency. At the deliberation, it ended up being a strong vote to put in the rookie team of Tach and her partner Jeremiah White due to them being the only team unable to finish the daily mission.

Following deliberation, Tori met with Tacha and Jeremiah in a room to ask who they wanted to go against, telling them, “I one hundred percent want you guys to come back. So do you have anybody that you want to go against?”

“I can’t promise I can do it, but I can do the best that I can working within my circumstances,” Tori told Tacha and Jeremiah.

Tacha suggested Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay, who she had lobbied to get voted in at deliberation. Tori told her she’d see what she could do.

“So I’m gonna try my best. I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she added.

In a confessional right after that talk, Tori explained she wouldn’t mind having Jeremiah and Tacha in the game, adding she had a good relationship with Tacha.

The surprise came at the elimination as Tori and Ed opted to send in Berna to face her roommate, Tacha. It was an intense battle as the two competitors had to construct a ladder using poles of different sizes and climb to the top to ring a bell. In the end, it was Berna getting the win due to her circus experience and calm nature.

Following the elimination, Tacha had a bit of a dance celebration and told her castmates she was proud of all of them, except Tori, as she screamed at her for what she felt was her being fake earlier.

Emanuel Neagu defends Tori in video clip

Following the episode airing, Tori and Tacha’s rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu shared a video clip on his Instagram Story. Emanuel tagged Tacha on the IG Story to make sure she would see it too.

In the video, the former Survivor Romania competitor mentions that Tori said, “I’ll try,” so there was never a promise made.

“If someone says, ‘I’ll try. I see what I can do,’ why would you take it as a promise?” the Season 37 rookie asks.

“Why would you have expectations when that person literally says, ‘I’ll try’? Never said, ‘I promise I’ll do it.'” he asked in the clip.

Emanuel’s video clip arrived early on Thursday, August 26, just hours after the latest Spies, Lies & Allies episode had aired on MTV. An Aftermath episode also arrived on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube, where Amanda Garcia and Tacha were guests. Both Amanda and Tacha called out Tori for different reasons, spilling some tea about their castmate.

Tacha spoke about the Tori situation suggesting she was “fake” about things, didn’t like her, and even tricked her during the season’s opening challenge. During the Aftermath, Tacha also revealed she blocked Tori following the show. Last week, Tori deleted her Twitter account, leading many fans to speculate that drama was on the way.

Drama certainly arrived, and Tacha Akide has the biggest social media following amongst the Season 37 rookies. She currently has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million followers on Twitter. Her loyal fans are known as the “Tacha Titans” and most likely weren’t too pleased to see the former Big Brother Nigeria star sent home in Episode 3 of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.