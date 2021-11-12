The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15 trailer teases Devin yelling at castmate, hard-hitting mission

The Challenge’s Devin Walker yells at a castmate in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 has featured all sorts of missions to test the competitors’ mental and physical abilities. Only a few have featured them making physical contact with one another.

In Episode 15, they’ll have another, with this one looking like it will be particularly hard-hitting for at least one cast member. The daily mission also seems like it could have some interesting moments involving other competitors.

Along with that, the Episode 15 trailer shows off Devin Walker yelling at one of his castmates, with it seeming like it could be his newest teammate on Emerald, or possibly his friend on another team.

Season 37, Episode 15 features veterans clashing

The Challenge dropped their Episode 15 trailer for Spies, Lies & Allies right after Season 37, Episode 14 concluded. It came moments after Amanda Garcia won in elimination and made a bold move to infiltrate Emerald team, stealing Tori Deal’s spot.

Tori wasn’t pleased about it, nor was Devin Walker, who went at Amanda during the nominations meeting before the elimination event. Amanda didn’t allow Devin, Tori, or Josh Martinez’s comments during that meeting to sway her, though.

Based on the trailer for Episode 15, Devin is yelling at one of his castmates, and it could be his new teammate Amanda unless it’s a misdirect.

“I’m smart enough to not buy bulls**t when I see it, and I don’t expect it from my best friends, that’s why,” Devin yells with a scene showing Amanda laughing next.

While Devin’s comments seem directed at Amanda, he’s got Tori there too, who he’s close with, and Big T Fazakerley, with whom he became close last season. There’s also Kyle Christie, a good friend of Devin’s, shown having a heated discussion in the trailer with CT Tamburello.

Ahead of his yelling scene, footage shows Devin having a group meeting involving his Emerald teammate Josh and their former teammate Tori.

“You expect me to sit on my team and watch them just disintegrate?” Tori seems to be asking Devin. It’s unknown what she may be referring to, but Tori is now part of the Ruby team. In Episode 14, she joined them after Amanda’s switch. The Ruby team includes Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Big T, and Tori, heading into the next episode.

Hard-hitting mission on the way for Spies, Lies & Allies

As mentioned, Episode 15 brings back another mission where cast members will be making physical contact with one another. One of those missions appeared in The Challenge’s 500th episode, with agents able to tackle, push, and wrestle their opponents to prevent them from succeeding.

The Episode 15 mission brings some Hall Brawl vibes and may even remind some of the T-Bone elimination from Rivals. That classic featured Johnny Bananas and teammate Tyler Duckworth defeating CT Tamburello and Adam King. It also brought some rough hits with CT making contact with his opponents.

Check out the footage from that brutal elimination at the 0:31 mark of MTV The Challenge’s YouTube video below.

The Season 37 trailer shows a clip of Tori seeming ecstatic about the latest daily challenge, saying, “someone’s about to get [hit]” from the sidelines. Moments later, footage shows Tori colliding with her former Emerald teammate, Kaycee Clark. The hit knocks Tori to the ground and Kaycee steps right over her as part of the event.

The footage teases what could be an entertaining daily mission with the way teams are set up. Which competitors will try to get through CT in this sort of mission? Will Amanda and Tori also run into one another in the daily challenge? It should be interesting to see what kinds of chaos goes on and who wins.

Fans will be able to watch the premiere of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15 on Wednesday, November 17.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.