Priscilla Anyabu of The Challenge shares more details about her bold Spies, Lies & Allies move

Priscilla Anyabu made a game-changing move during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Rookie Priscilla Anyabu made a major impact in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 as she shook things up with the seemingly dominant veteran alliance.

It set things up for some intriguing future episodes, where elimination votes will no longer feature only rookies getting sent in at The Lair.

During her recent appearance as a podcast guest, Priscilla shared when she knew she’d make that game-changing move, who she told about it, and more.

Priscilla kept game-changing move quiet

During her appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Priscilla Anyabu was asked by co-hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal about her huge move in Season 37, Episode 8.

Aneesa asked Priscilla if she knew before she got sent into elimination that she would steal Ashley Mitchell’s partner.

“Absolutely. When I sat down…When she made that comment, I said, ‘Yeah? Let’s do this.’ I’m coming for your partner,” Priscilla shared in the podcast episode.

Tori brought up how Priscilla did an excellent job of keeping information to herself, so nobody else really knew what she was planning to do. She asked her how many people she told about her plan to steal Josh Martinez as her new teammate, and Priscilla told her, “No one.”

“I learned from other people’s mistakes. Like, just don’t talk…I didn’t want to bring anyone down with me because I knew what I was about to do was about to shake up the house,” she said.

“If anyone else knows I’m gonna do this, they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh so you’re working with [so and so]?'” Priscilla added.

She said the only person she asked about switching partners was Nelson Thomas, who had been her teammate for the season up until she went into elimination.

“I’m so happy I did, little snake. I should’ve left him sooner,” she said due to him voting Berna Canbeldek into elimination despite his showmance with her.

Priscilla comments on Love Island vs. The Challenge

Before ever joining the cast of MTV’s The Challenge, Priscilla was part of Love Island UK 6. She explained why the experience of living in Challenge headquarters was a lot better than living in the Love Island villa.

“I was thrown off. Like I got up and was like, ‘So you mean I can do whatever I want whenever I want? I can sleep. I can eat. I can do everything,'” she said of living in Challenge headquarters.

“I almost felt lost. I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Priscilla told Tori and Aneesa.

She went on to add that when she was on Love Island UK, they had a very set schedule, including when to go to sleep and wake up, when to be at meals, and other rules.

Priscilla said it took her a few days to “find her feet” while being part of The Challenge, then she realized, “I can do this and get paid? Hell yeah!”

That prompted Aneesa to ask Priscilla: if she received a call from Love Island and The Challenge, which would she go to?

“Oh, I’m going to The Challenge in a heartbeat,” Priscilla quickly replied.

She made a power move in Episode 8 that would probably make Kam Williams, Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and other masterminds proud.

Fans also had positive reactions to Priscilla’s move. Based on the endorsements, she seems like a strong candidate for future seasons of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.