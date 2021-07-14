The Challenge 37 cast list revealed: Who are the rookies and veterans on Spies, Lies, & Allies season?

Host TJ Lavin stands in front of The Challenge Season 37 cast for Spies, Lies, & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Spies, Lies, & Allies looks to feature alliances, betrayal, and a global group of competitors. Based on The Challenge 37 cast list, viewers will get to see many United States and international competitors, bringing individuals from all around the globe to MTV’s reality series.

There will be returning favorites, including former champions, finalists, and those hungry for their first entry into one of TJ’s finals. Among them will be the Double Agents champions and champions from other shows, including Big Brother and Survivor.

So which US competitors and international operatives will be featured in Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge? Here are the latest details on who’s coming to compete.

The Challenge 37 veterans include Double Agents, returning AYTO star

MTV’s The Challenge Season 36 was Double Agents, with competitors working in male-female partnerships through the season. It’s unknown if that format will carry over into the new season. However, based on the official Season 37 trailer, this will be called Spies, Lies, & Allies. It could be a sequel to Double Agents.

Many of the cast members who appeared on Double Agents will be back again. That includes the Season 36 champion CT Tamburello, shown in the Spies, Lies & Allies trailer. His teammate who won the final with him is also featured in the trailer but appears to be a surprise competitor who arrives during the season.

Once again, the season will feature Big Brother stars Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat. Cory Wharton returns after reaching the Double Agents final and was a runner-up with teammate Kam Williams. Can he improve on that success? Additionally, Double Agents finalists Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez return for another shot at winning their first final. Kaycee will hope to get past her previous bad luck with that injury in the Season 36 final.

Kyle Christie and Nelson Thomas will also return after being eliminated by Fessy in Hall Brawl events on Double Agents. Nelson may still have a bone to pick with Fessy based on the trailer, while Kyle is always a wildcard in the game. Also, never count out veteran Aneesa Ferreira or even the returning Nam Vo from making a strong run at the prize money on Season 37.

The sole returning star not from Double Agents will be Amanda Garcia, last seen as a competitor on War of the Worlds in 2019. The 28-year-old, formerly of Are You The One?, has been busy being a mom the past few years. She’s now back to see her friends and possible rivals. Will she be on the same page with other veterans, including her former Challenge partner, Josh Martinez?

The Challenge 37 cast list: Veteran competitors

Tori Deal – 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley – 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez – 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie – 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge

Devin Walker – 6th Challenge

Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge

Viewers will have to wait to see what happens with Amber Borzotra’s arrival, as teased in that recent trailer. Will she be a mercenary competitor to try to oust cast members? It should be quite interesting to see what brings the Double Agents star to Season 37.

The Challenge 37 rookies include Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island stars

Each season of MTV’s The Challenge tends to bring in rookies looking to make a name for themselves against the veteran stars. That will definitely be the case with Spies, Lies, & Allies based on The Challenge 37 cast list of rookies.

It includes Michele Bradshaw, who is the winner of Survivor 32, aka Survivor: Kaôh Rōng. In addition to winning that season, Michele appeared on the Winners at War season and finished amongst runner-ups. That makes her seem like strong competition right off the bat, similar to Double Agents rookie Natalie Anderson.

The Survivor star and Challenge 37 rookie shared her official cast photo on Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after the trailer dropped.

She won’t be the only Survivor star there, as Michaela Bradshaw will also be amongst rookies. She appeared on the Survivor: Millenials and Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers seasons. Last but not least is Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Tommy Shahan for another United States Survivor star.

Other Survivor stars will arrive from editions of the show around the globe. That includes Survivor Romania’s Emmanuel Neagu and Emy Alupei, who could be an early alliance to watch out for, if they’re on the same page. Survivor: Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek and Survivor Spain’s Logan Sampedro to provide tough competition.

Other new competitors will hail from 12 Dates of Christmas, Love Island Germany, and Big Brother Nigeria, amongst other backgrounds. Check out the complete list of rookies below and scroll past Fessy in the IG post to see photos.

The Challenge 37 cast list: Rookie competitors

Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War

Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria

Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania

Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey

Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US

Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany

Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden

Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria

Lauren Coogan – Love Island US

Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas

Jeremiah White – Love Island US

Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols

Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary

Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK

Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania

Logan Sampedro – Survivor Spain

Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK

Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium

Stay tuned as more teases for The Challenge Season 37 are likely to be on the way in the coming days and weeks, as the official premiere is set for mid-August!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies premiere date is Wednesday, August 11, at 8/7c on MTV.