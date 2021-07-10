The Challenge: Kaycee Clark’s ex reacts to her rumored relationship with castmate Nany Gonzalez

Kaycee Clark debuted on The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV

With the speculation recently arriving that The Challenge stars Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez are officially a couple, many people have reacted to the rumored relationship.

Not only were friends, fans, and castmates giving their thoughts, but Kaycee Clark’s ex-girlfriend also seemed to comment about the breakup and her ex moving on with Nany.

Taylor Jimenez recently shared several posts, which most fans believe are a sign she’ll be moving on, although she admitted she’s still “healing” after how things went between her and Kaycee.

Kaycee Clark’s ex Taylor Jimenez reacts to dating rumors

In several social media posts, Kaycee Clark’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Jimenez has made comments seemingly related to her and Kaycee splitting up and Kaycee dating her Challenge castmate, Nany Gonzalez.

In one post, she appears to share that she is moving on but is hurt over what transpired in the months leading up to this new relationship arriving on social media.

“At the end of the day, what’s done is done. I’m hurt by the amount of lies and manipulation I dealt with but I’m in my healing process and moving on. I wish everyone nothing but the best and I’ll let God handle the rest,” Taylor tweeted a few days ago.

Pic credit: @thattayfever/Twitter

The above tweet came ahead of Nany Gonzalez’s public Instagram post, which showed her and Kaycee side-by-side in several photos. Several hours after Nany posted the photos on her IG, Taylor tweeted what may have been another reaction to the relationship rumors.

“Asked God to remove all the fake s**t. look at how he work. thank you thank you thank you,” Taylor tweeted in a retweet of someone’s comment about manifestation being real.

Pic credit: @thattayfever/Twitter

The above tweets arrive just as recent rumored text messages surfaced between Taylor and Kaycee from months ago where Taylor told Kaycee, “go date that b***h.” Many fans speculated that Taylor referred to Kaycee’s castmate Nany in those messages and was angry at Kaycee about how things unfolded.

The two were castmates on the Total Madness season of The Challenge while Kaycee was dating Taylor. Some of the season’s storyline even focused on Nany and Kaycee becoming close, but with Kaycee stressing she had a girlfriend. It even got some of their castmates involved.

Rumors: Nany confirmed she’s dating Kaycee with IG posts, comment

While many of The Challenge stars like to get fans excited or speculating about things on social media, Nany Gonzalez has seemed to confirm the relationship with castmate Kaycee Clark.

The two were previously rumored to be hanging out in Ibiza on a trip with other Challenge stars after Season 37 filming ended. However, they’ve continued to hang out after that, and it seems Kaycee is staying at Nany’s place.

On Friday, July 9, Nany shared a few images to her official Instagram, including one (below) of her and Kaycee, captured by a Challenge fan account. She captioned it with “magnetic,” while Kaycee used affectionate emojis in the comments.

It’s the second slide below that could provide further confirmation of the relationship. Castmate Wes Bergmann remarked how their love story began in a bunker since they met on the Total Madness season.

“Never forget for who called it…,” Nany replied to her Challenge castmate. Wes appeared in the last two seasons with Nany and Kaycee.

The two castmates first met each other on the Total Madness season, and Nany started to get a crush on her castmate Kaycee, a former Big Brother winner. At the time, Kaycee was still in a relationship, so it started to bother a few castmates, including Nany’s friend, Aneesa Ferreira, and Kaycee’s friend, Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton.

Things blew up in one episode when Bayleigh exploded at Kaycee and seemingly ended their friendship due to the situation with Nany upsetting her so much.

Nany and Kaycee returned for The Challenge: Double Agents, but their interaction on the show seemed rather limited. Both competitors lasted until the final, with each successfully winning in elimination to earn a Gold Skull. Kaycee and her partner Fessy Shafaat finished fourth overall, while Nany and partner Leroy Garrett finished third.

As that season filmed and as episodes aired, Kaycee and Taylor seemed to still be in a relationship. However, speculation arrived back in late March 2021 that they’d officially broken up. Kaycee has not made any recent comments regarding her situation with Taylor or Nany, beyond the affectionate emojis she left as a comment on Nany’s IG post.

Both Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are set to appear on The Challenge Season 37, with the new episodes expected to arrive later this year.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021.