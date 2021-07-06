The Challenge spoilers: Season 37 showmance and relationship rumors continue after filming ends

Several cast members from Double Agents are involved in Season 37 showmance rumors. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers continue to arrive for Season 37, which recently wrapped up filming in Croatia and appears to have had plenty of hookups and showmances.

Among them are several veteran stars who may have hooked up and a rookie seeming to fall hard for her veteran castmate. Now that filming is over, it looks like those individuals may be continuing to explore their relationships.

There will be some Challenge Season 37 spoilers in this report, including the names of castmates and finalists from the upcoming installment in MTV’s reality competition series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rumors suggest Season 37 rookie went to see castmate

In a previous Season 37 spoilers report, fans were taking note of veteran Challenge star Tori Deal in Ibiza seeming to enjoy some time on a beach with her rookie castmate, Emanuel Neagu.

It was also previously reported that one Challenge rookie fell hard for her castmate, as they enjoyed a showmance during the recent season. That was Berna Canbeldek who is rumored to have something going on with returning Challenge star Nelson Thomas.

In a recent online post, Berna is now in Ibiza, which is where Nelson was hanging out with castmates including Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, and Josh Martinez.

Berna, who is from Survivor Turkey and Got Talent Turkey, didn’t reveal any images or videos that specifically have Nelson in them, although she showed off a video clip that featured two dishes of lobster side-by-side. Was it possibly a date?

Pic credit: @bernacanbeldekofficial/Instagram Story

In a previous Instagram post on her Story, The Challenge rookie mentioned she missed someone a lot and it was rumored to be her castmate, Nelson. So now it appears she has been able to connect with him again in Ibiza. Stay tuned as more could arrive as far as their long-distance relationship goes.

Veteran Challenge castmates exploring relationship?

Two veteran competitors returned to the show for Season 37, as Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark were part of the cast returning from the Double Agents season. It appears based on some recent social media posts, that they may have become closer over the course of filming.

On Tuesday, July 6, @jaychallenge._ shared an Instagram video clip that Nany had posted on her IG Story. It showed her hanging out with Kaycee, with Nany draping her arm over Kaycee’s thigh.

That has raised some speculation that the two flew home together and are possibly in a relationship now, which would continue their story from a previous season.

Kaycee, a former Big Brother winner, made her debut on The Challenge: Total Madness season and become close with Nany, as they were flirty during some of the episodes. However, at the time, Kaycee had a girlfriend back home so things wouldn’t go beyond that.

The Nany and Kaycee relationship also ended up causing some drama as Kaycee’s Big Brother friend, Bayleigh Dayton, became upset and felt betrayed by her BB ally.

Kaycee broke up with her girlfriend months ago, though, and that seemed to open the door for her and Nany to have more of a relationship.

Nany and Kaycee didn’t really have a whole lot of interaction on Double Agents, but they both appeared in the season’s final. The same was true with The Challenge Season 37, as both women competed in the final again. So it’s possible these two were working together a bit as the season went forward.

Either way, it should be interesting to see if their relationship continues to flourish and if they decide to make it more public in the future.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.