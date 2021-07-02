The Challenge 37 spoilers: Rumors of showmance continue as rookie shares post about castmate

A rumored showmance on The Challenge Season 37 seems to have impacted a rookie cast member. Pic credit: MTV

A showmance that developed during the filming of The Challenge Season 37 appears to have left one cast member missing another in a bad way.

Rumors of the showmance deepened as far as how serious things may have become, or at least how serious a rookie believes things are between her and a veteran cast member.

Keep in mind, The Challenge spoilers will follow in this report for Season 37, including several of the cast members’ names, potential finalists, and rumors about a few showmances.

Rumors of Season 37 showmances involved rookie cast members

Over the past few months, spoilers have arrived online during the filming for The Challenge Season 37 in Croatia.

Several potential hookups were rumored, including former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat mentioned in a few of those rumors. In one rumor, he had been involved with rookie Bettina Buchanan.

Another rumor focused on veteran cast member Nelson Thomas, who will appear in his eighth season of MTV’s The Challenge with Season 37.

The former Are You The One? 3 star reached the final during his second season, Invasion of the Champions, and has been part of a few showmances over the years.

He had a relationship with former Challenge and Bad Girls Club cast member Angela Babicz, but things didn’t go well there, based on reports and Angela’s accounts.

However, he may have formed a new relationship with one of the rookies from Season 37, Berna Canbeldek from Survivor Turkey. The online rumors of the showmance popped up in late May via social media.

Their situation may last through several episodes of the upcoming season, too, and could also bring some drama between the rookie and veteran cast member Amanda Garcia.

Based on other details from an online spoiler thread, Berna won her first elimination of Season 37, ousting fellow rookie, Tacha Akide.

However, she was eventually eliminated along with her teammate Hughie Maughan by the team of Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White (Love Island USA 2).

Rookie posted about possibly missing castmate

While Berna was eliminated early ahead of the Season 37 final, Nelson was rumored to have competed to the end. That meant Berna went home and had time to think about her showmance with The Challenge star while he could not have contact.

She recently shared a post on her Instagram account with a photo of herself frowning. A caption she had on the selfie said, “I miss him so much!!!!” along with a broken heart emoji underneath it.

Challenge fans, super fans, and insider accounts speculated she was referring to missing Nelson Thomas, her rumored Season 37 showmance.

A fan’s Instagram account about The Challenge and other MTV shows recently shared a post on their IG Story with Berna’s selfie.

An added bit of text above her photo indicates someone “got word from a cast mate” that Berna “fell hard” for Nelson during the filming for MTV’s show.

That post above with extra details may have originated on another insider or super fan account related to The Challenge. However, it appears the rumors of the showmance persist, and at the very least, Berna fell hard for Nelson.

Filming has recently ended for Season 37, and cast members who competed in the final may now be heading back home. Several of them shared recent social media updates.

In his recent social media posts, Nelson appeared to be happy and enjoying the company of several castmates. In his recent IG Story videos, he’s all smiles as he’s hanging out and having some food with castmates Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Tori Deal. They are all rumored to have competed in the Season 37 final.

Nelson hasn’t shared any posts that appear to be hinting towards his showmance with Berna as of this report, though. However, he may contact her now that filming has ended if their relationship is going forth.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.