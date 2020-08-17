Love Island USA Season 2 cast revealed: Meet the new singles looking for love

CBS has announced the cast of Love Island USA Season 2. The network has introduced fans to the new crop of singles looking for love one week before the premiere.

It has been a long wait for fans of Love Island. The second season will look a little bit different, but that is mostly because of the locations.

Viewers will still watch as sexy singles look for true love and try to win cash too. CBS has revealed five women and six men competing for each other’s hearts and their place in the villa, which is actually a hotel this year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All the single ladies

Kaitlynn Anderson is a 27-year-old from Lapeer, Michigan, who declares love is in the air for her this season. She works in promotions and loves spending her downtime playing with dogs, eating bad food, cooking, and have adventures.

Justine Ndiba is also 27 years old. She hails from Rockaway, New Jersey, where she works as a billing coordinator and go-go dancer. Justine is ready to flirt with a guy after being in quarantine. Her ideal mate must be respectful and humble.

Mackenzie Dipman is a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is going after what she wants, so the other ladies should consider themselves warned. Mackenzie is attracted to southern men, especially those with a Texas accent.

Cely Vazquez is also 24 years old. She is a legal secretary from Sacramento, California. Cely is a woman of many talents, including speaking Spanish, playing guitar, and singing. She wants a guy who will treat her like a princess.

Moira Tumas is a 28-year-old shopping channel model from Brielle, New Jersey. She is hoping to vibe with someone because she has marriage on the brain. Moira’s ideal guy would be someone like Paul Rudd or Liam Hemsworth.

It’s raining men

Jeremiah White is a 22-year-old store sales associate from De Kalb, Mississippi, where he grew up on a farm. He describes himself as flirt but is also full of southern hospitality. Jeremiah is ready to find the one on Love Island USA.

View this post on Instagram Brand new islanders? YES PLZ! 🔥💖🔥 #LoveIslandUSA A post shared by Love Island (@loveislandusa) on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Carrington Rodriguez is also 22 years old. He hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, and is currently working as a Sales Manager. Carrington declares no one will stop him from getting the girl he wants. He has been a free agent for a while too.

Connor Trott is a 23-year old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he currently works as an auditor. He considers himself a brain who loves to sing karaoke. Connor claims there was no way he could have passed up an opportunity to be on Love Island USA.

James McCool is a 27-year old personal trainer. He is from Winchester, Virginia, and is looking for a woman who likes to laugh. Plus, she must not take life too seriously. James is ready to get his smooch on after months in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram 🔥 Bring on the boys! 🔥 #LoveIslandUSA A post shared by Love Island (@loveislandusa) on Aug 17, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Tre Forte is 25 years old. He is a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Florida, who claims that being in quarantine put a dent in his social game. Tre is ready to get his flirt on, with someone who is hopefully similar to his celebrity crush Rihanna.

Johnny Middlebrooks is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia. He is ready to go on the CBS show to shake off the dust and find his one true love. Johnny is not there to play games and will make sure th4 women know that.

The first 11 Love Island USA Season 2 cast members have been revealed. As viewers know, this is just the beginning of the new crop of singles. Others will be introduced throughout the season.

Love Island USA Season 2 premieres Monday, August 24 at 9/8c on CBS.