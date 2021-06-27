The Challenge spoilers reveal potential competitors for Season 37 final

Competitors at the start of The Challenge: Double Agents final Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 is set to arrive this year and bring fans more of their favorite competitive reality show. Based on spoilers arriving online, the filming could be coming to an end very soon.

The Challenge spoilers that recently surfaced indicated several eliminations took place in Croatia. Based on the cast list and online speculation, only a select group of individuals remains.

They’ll include only one former winner, and also one rookie, giving the potential for several first-time winners, depending on the format for the final.

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Are competitors set for the final?

Three more Season 37 eliminations were rumored to have taken place recently, including two rookie competitors and a returning fan favorite. With that news, it leaves only eight cast members in Croatia.

For the Double Agents final, there were four teams consisting of one male and one female competitor. If that’s the case with Season 37, then the final is either underway or about to begin.

An Instagram post (below) reveals the final eight competitors for The Challenge Season 37 final. The remaining men’s cast members are Double Agents winner CT Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, and Devin Walker.

For the women, the remaining competitors include Double Agents finalists Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. There’s also Tori Deal and rookie Emy Alupei from Survivor Romania.

None of the female competitors have ever won a final before, with Nany placing third in the Double Agents final alongside retiring teammate Leroy Garrett. Kaycee finished in fourth-place with teammate Fessy Shafaat, as they were unable to continue due to the tough leg injury Kaycee suffered in the final.

Tori appeared in the War of the Worlds 2 final with then-fiancé Jordan Wiseley, but she failed to make it past a particular leg to continue. Meanwhile, Emy could become the next rookie to win The Challenge, following in the footsteps of Amber Borzotra on Double Agents.

Season 37 details are scarce about the final

Details have been scarce for The Challenge Season 37 in terms of daily challenges and eliminations. Most of the spoilers that have arrived have mentioned who was eliminated or disqualified from the show. There have also been rumors about fights, hookups, and other drama.

Based on the Vevmo online forum thread, Season 37 is called The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, which seems to make it a sequel to Double Agents. However, the particulars of how the final works are unknown.

It seemed that competitors were in male and female partnerships again, like on Double Agents, and that they could steal partners after eliminations.

That said, there are no details about how much prize money is on the line in Croatia. It’s also unknown if competitors are in teams or working individually for this final.

That could mean there’s a men’s and women’s winner that aren’t teammates, with the victories handed out based on their scores. However, there’s the potential for at least one first-time winner and possibly more than one.

Except for the rookie Emy, each of the remaining competitors has appeared in at least one Challenge final before, giving them all some experience.

For Kaycee, it would make her third final in her three seasons. Nany has appeared in two finals in her 10 seasons. Kyle has also been in two finals, while Nelson and Devin each appeared in one. CT clearly has the most experience of all remaining competitors, though.

If he can win Season 37, he’ll claim his fifth championship, becoming even closer to all-time winner Johnny Bananas’ mark of seven Challenge titles. He’ll have plenty of supporters rooting for that, but other fans may want to see a first-time winner claim the prize.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.