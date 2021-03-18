Double Agents stars CT Tamburello and Aneesa Ferreira reveal who their ‘kryptonite’ has been on The Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira appears on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV

Two of the OGs from The Challenge are definitely Aneesa Ferreira and Chris “CT” Tamburello, who currently appear on Season 36 of the show. CT is a three-time champion, while Aneesa has yet to capture a Challenge win, but has captured many fans’ love and appreciation over the years.

The two competitors have appeared on many seasons and had their tough luck at times when it comes to winning. That was due to other competitors standing in their way of getting to the final.

During a recent Aftermath episode, Aneesa, CT, and a few other Double Agents stars were asked who their “kryptonite” has been over the years they’ve appeared on The Challenge.

Another Challenge veteran eliminated in Episode 14

Over the course of The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers have seen several former champions sent home via elimination. That included Ashley Mitchell and Wes Bergmann early on, and then Ashley a second time. Former champions CT Tamburello and Darrell Taylor seemed to be moving closer to another final.

However, in Double Agents Episode 14, it was time for Darrell to say goodbye. Cory Wharton was able to defeat the four-time champion in Snapping Point, ending Darrell’s quest to win the final.

Following the episode, Devyn Simone hosted a Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath episode featuring Darrell, Aneesa, CT, and Kyle Christie as her guests. Devyn asked Darrell his thoughts following the Double Agents elimination. He mentioned needing to work more on his speed and agility because he never does that stuff in preparation for the show.

“I was like, ‘man is this dude my kryptonite?’” Darrell also said with regards to Cory defeating him.

“You know what I mean? It’s like every fighter has that one guy that could beat them, you know what I mean? And he’s got me twice,” Darrell said.

Cory previously defeated Darell during the Dirty 30 season of The Challenge. That loss didn’t officially eliminate Darrell from the game but instead sent him to the Redemption House as part of that season’s twist. The more recent loss bounced Darrell from the game as the final was getting much closer.

CT and Aneesa reveal their Challenge kryptonite

With Darrell bringing up kryptonite, the green substance that has long been Superman’s weakness in comic book lore, it prompted Devyn Simone to ask the other guests who their kryptonite is. Each of them had an interesting reply. Aneesa didn’t have one specific competitor, though.

“I feel like any girl that beat me right before a final. I feel like that last elimination before the elimination is my kryptonite against whomever it may be,” Aneesa replied, spotlighting her failed attempts to reach the final.

Kyle Christie explained that it had to be fellow UK competitor Theo Campbell, who defeated him in two eliminations during The Challenge: War of the Worlds seasons.

For Chris “CT” Tamburello, he mentioned a few competitors, including one of the all-time greats, and one of the newer stars of The Challenge.

“Late in my career, I want to say Kyle. He just doesn’t go away,” CT joked. Viewers saw Kyle win an elimination matchup that involved CT on War of the Worlds. It was a three-man matchup after rookie competitor JP called down CT to be part of the battle. Kyle used it to his advantage to win the Ring Tossed event.

“In the beginning of the seasons, it was Bananas. It always seemed like- I agree with Aneesa, I would get so far, and then I’d always go home right before the final,” CT added about his Challenge career.

While that may be true to an extent, one of the iconic moments in Challenge history featured CT walking with Bananas attached to his back like a backpack to win an elimination.

CT hasn’t had Johnny Bananas to face on Season 36, but one has to wonder how a CT vs Fessy Shafaat elimination would go.

As of right now, Aneesa, CT, and Kyle are still alive in the game on The Challenge: Double Agents. In addition, viewers will see OGs Aneesa and Darrell try their luck during The Challenge: All Stars spinoff headed to Paramount+ on April 1. Luckily for Darrell, he won’t have to take on Cory there.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.