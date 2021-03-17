Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Johnny Bananas reacts to The Challenge: All Stars trailer, Mark Long teases Season 2 cast


the challenge star johnny bananas reacts on total madness season
The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas reacted to the All Stars trailer reveal. Pic credit: MTV

With the arrival of an official trailer for The Challenge: All Stars came excitement for the upcoming spinoff season, based on many of the cast members included. However, it also brought some disappointment with the lack of certain all-time greats.

Notably missing from the All Stars cast is the man with the most wins in the history of The Challenge, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

The seven-time winner gave his reaction to the trailer and premiere date announcement on Tuesday, with Challenge OG Mark Long teasing something that fans would also love to see.

Johnny Bananas is loving All Stars reveal

The new Challenge: All Stars trailer made its online debut on Tuesday afternoon as the spinoff features 22 cast members from the show’s 36 seasons. Among them are heavyweights like Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Aneesa Ferreira, Beth Stolarczyk, and Kellyanne Judd.

Not every one of the cast members has won on The Challenge. There are also several cast members with much lighter Challenge resumes. That includes competitors who only appeared once on the MTV show, including Teck Holmes and Arissa Hill.

Nonetheless, it will serve as hopefully the first of many editions of The Challenge: All Stars. It also represents a way of honoring the 36 seasons that the show has been a part of reality television.

After the trailer arrived, many of The Challenge stars from over the years reacted to it, including the man many consider the greatest to compete on the show, Johnny Bananas.

“This makes my heart happy @WeWantOGs #ThisIsTheChallenge,” Bananas said in his retweet of Mark Long’s tweet showing off the trailer.

Johnny Bananas originally debuted on MTV’s Real World: Key West and has appeared on 20 regular seasons of The Challenge. He has also been featured on spinoff shows Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars. Bananas racked up a Challenge-best seven wins over his regular-season appearances giving him the greatest competitor label from many fans.

Mark Long teases All Stars Season 2 with Bananas

One of the top comments on Johnny Bananas’ retweet came from The Challenge: All Stars leader and cast member, Mark Long, who dropped a few words that fans will be excited by.

“Thank you my man ….hmmm Season 2???” Mark said in his reply, suggesting that this probably won’t be the first installment of the spinoff series.

mark long replies to johnny bananas retweet of challenge all stars trailer

Bananas didn’t get back to him on that, but most fans would probably be on board with that notion if they brought in more stars. Other notable longtime Challenge stars that fans might like to see include Chris “CT” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Ashley Mitchell, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Evelyn Smith.

That said, fans will get to start enjoying the new spinoff series at the start of April when it arrives exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on April 1 on Paramount+.

