The Challenge 37 cast rumors: Possible showmance involves another Double Agents star, drama with castmate

The Challenge Season 37 will bring back many of the cast members from Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge 37 cast rumors and spoilers are heating up when it comes to potential drama and hookups going on amongst the competitors.

Viewers saw a few hookups come to light from the Double Agents season including Fessy Shafaat and Gabby Allen, as well as a brief spotlight on rookies Amber Martinez and Mechie Harris.

It seems as if another one of their Double Agents castmates may have found a showmance on Season 37, based on online speculation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Potential spoilers will follow in this report as far as names of Season 37 cast members and which ones are involved in potential hookups on the show.

Double Agents star getting to know Season 37 rookie?

With The Challenge Season 37 cast, there will be plenty of returning competitors from the previous season, Double Agents. Among them will be Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Devin Walker, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Fessy Shafaat, and Nelson Thomas.

With Season 36, viewers saw Fessy involved in numerous storylines, whether it was his blindsiding of Nelson or his showmance with Gabby. It was clear that he was a big part of the show in just his second season, and production wanted to focus on him more.

With Nelson’s return for Season 37, it will be interesting to see if he and Fessy have worked things out or are still at odds. However, based on recent Season 37 rumors, it looks like Nelson’s focus might be elsewhere.

The private @mtvchallengeinsider account on Instagram posted that there has been a “showmance” going on between Nelson and rookie castmate Berna Canbeldek from Survivor Turkey.

Some fans even commented about Nelson possibly being involved with Amber Borzotra, but it appears that isn’t the case. The two were hanging out a while back in a social media post, but not much else came of their off-the-show romance.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

A previous Season 37 rumors and spoilers report mentioned that Nelson’s rival, Fessy Shafaat, was also hooking up with a rookie cast member. It should be interesting to see if Fessy’s hookup and Nelson’s showmance will be featured in any footage, though, it may not as production mostly kept the entire Amber M. and Mechie story out of Double Agents until the reunion special.

Rookie possibly involved in drama with veteran castmate

The Nelson and Berna showmance above may not come without some drama in the mix. Based on another insider post several days ago (below), The Challenge rookie is also rumored to be part of a rivalry with a returning cast member.

That cast member is Amanda Garcia, the only veteran returning to Season 37 that wasn’t in the Double Agents season. Viewers last saw her appear on War of the Worlds in 2019, her fifth season of The Challenge.

Many longtime fans also know that Amanda is no stranger to drama or speaking her mind to fellow castmates. She has been featured in heated arguments or incidents with Johnny Bananas, Tony Raine, Zach Nichols, Camila Nakagawa, and Jenna Compono, among others, during various seasons.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

It’s unknown what the reason is behind any potential beef that Amanda and Berna have with one another. However, Amanda is a former castmate and teammate of Nelson’s. The two appeared together on Are You The One? 3 and went on to work as teammates during The Challenge: Rivals III season. The pair were brought in as replacements for the team of Leroy Garrett and Averey Tressler and were eliminated in Episode 7 of the season.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.