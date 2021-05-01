Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Challenge star Johnny Bananas trolls castmate with crazy comparison to NFL Draft pick


johnny bananas during the challenge vendettas confessional
Johnny Bananas had some fun with a joke about his former Challenge co-star on NFL Draft night. Pic credit: MTV

Seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas isn’t one to shy away from having some fun at the expense of his castmates from the MTV series whether he’s appearing on a season or using his social media.

During the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Bananas decided to troll one of his co-stars from the past by comparing them to one of the best young players in football.

While that sounds like it shouldn’t be anything all that bad, most fans already know that Bananas often makes sure he hits hard with his jokes, and this was no different.

Bananas trolls Vendettas castmate with NFL Draft tweet

Thursday night was the start of the annual NFL Draft, and as many expected, the first pick was Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He’ll suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the coming season and hope to turn things around for the team.

While Lawrence celebrated the occasion with his wife, family, and friends, Johnny Bananas gave a shoutout to one of his castmates for getting drafted to play professional football as the No. 1 pick.

“Congrats to @n_zanattaMTV for getting picked 1st overall in this years #NFLdraft @nfl @Trevorlawrencee,” Bananas tweeted, taking a jab at his former Challenge co-star.

Bananas appeared with Nicole not only on The Challenge: Vendettas but also on Invasion of the Champions. To Nicole’s credit, she outperformed Bananas on both those seasons, finishing in the final for both seasons. Bananas got eliminated ahead of the final both times.

However, he has won seven Challenge championships and often compares himself to another football quarterback, the great Tom Brady, who also has seven championships. Bananas even welcomed Mr. Brady to the seven rings club following his latest Super Bowl win.

Nicole Zanatta shoots tweet back at Bananas

Since she was tagged in Bananas’ tweet, Nicole took notice. She seemed to have a good sense of humor about his trolling during the NFL Draft and fired back.

“Don’t worry Johnny I’ll give you free tickets,” Nicole said with a retweet of Bananas’ Trevor Lawrence joke about her. She even included a kiss emoji to show that it’s all love between the former castmates.

Nicole, who is considered a tough competitor on The Challenge, recently appeared on Season 36, Double Agents. Unfortunately, her time was cut short, as she became injured in the third episode of the season during a daily challenge called Road Kill.

It involved competitors grappling on a semi-truck that was speeding down the road. The main objective was to throw, push, or force one’s opponent off the side and into a large net. Not only did Nicole get hurt, but so did rookie competitor Olivia “Liv” Jawando.

While Nicole suffered a tough injury, it seems she could make a return at some point. As for Johnny Bananas, he last appeared on Total Madness, which he won. However, his future with The Challenge seems up in the air. Some feel he may return to the regular season and add more titles to his Challenge-leading total, while other fans believe he’s going to next appear on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

In the meantime, Bananas has secured other work, including hosting the NBC show Celebrity Sleepover, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

