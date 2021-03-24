Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Celebrity Sleepover: Johnny Bananas to host ‘ultimate slumber party’ featuring stars of The Challenge, Real World


the challenge star johnny bananas in celebrity sleepover trailer
Johnny Bananas will host Celebrity Sleepover on NBC starting April 3. Pic credit: @celebritysleepover/Instagram

While Johnny Bananas may not be part of The Challenge: Double Agents or All Stars casts, he will be connecting with some of his former castmates on an upcoming show.

The seven-time Challenge winner is set to host a new program that will bring various celebrities ranging from musicians and actors to fellow reality TV stars.

Among those stars dropping by for the slumber party will be some of the cast members from MTV’s The Challenge and Real World.

Bananas hosting Celebrity Sleepover episodes

“Put on your best PJs, because you’re invited to my sleepover,” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio says decked out in silky purple pajamas in a promotional trailer for Celebrity Sleepover.

The newest show, hosted by Bananas, will feature celebrities appearing on a video feed, presumably for late-night chats and other mayhem such as cooking. According to People’s report, it will be a four-episode run, with the first episode premiering on April 3.

Former Saved by the Bell and White Collar Crime star Tiffani Thiesen appears among featured guests in the first episode. Based on the trailer (below), Van Halen frontman Sammy Haggar and American chef Anne Burrell will also be part of the “ultimate slumber party.” Those are just a few of the individuals dropping by, though.

Also shown in the trailer above is Cynthia Bailey, known for appearing on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 3. With that, it’s been revealed that there will be some former MTV reality TV stars as well.

Based on People’s report, the fourth episode will feature comedian Margaret Cho, as well as the casts of The Real World Homecoming: New York and The Challenge: All Stars. That particular episode airs on April 24. As of this report, it’s unknown which cast members will appear from the two reality shows.

Bananas to possibly return to The Challenge?

With Johnny Bananas currently hosting a variety of programs, including the recent Sports on Prime online videos and NBC’s 1st Look, it seems he may have moved on from his days of doing The Challenge.

However, he’s yet to retire officially and recently teased his plans on Twitter when a fan asked him about returning to compete. Bananas compared his legacy on The Challenge to Tom Brady’s in football since both competitors have won seven championships in their careers. He even suggested he was planning to make a return to try to win another and outdo the NFL’s legendary QB.

As of right now, there’s been no announcement about the cast of The Challenge 37, so it’s unknown if Bananas will appear on the next season of MTV’s show.

Meanwhile, the All Stars spinoff could be a future fit for Bananas. While many fans were disappointed not to see him as part of the OG cast, Mark Long suggested that Bananas would be open to appearing on a future season, should the spinoff continue down the road.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+. Celebrity Sleepover premieres April 3 on NBC.

