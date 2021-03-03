Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey says Housewives crossover spinoff is ‘a brilliant idea’


RHOA star Cynthia Bailey thinks Housewives crossover show is a great idea
Cynthia Bailey talks rumored Housewives crossover show. Pic credit:Bravo

Bravo fans are waiting with bated breath for an official announcement about a rumored Housewives crossover show.

There have been several reports that the network is working on a new show that will incorporate Housewives from several different franchises.

The premise is that eight to ten fan favorites, villains, and controversial Housewives will live together in one vacation home, most likely at a tropical location.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

These high-maintenance women with their strong personalities will no doubt bring a lot of drama if the crossover show does come to fruition.

monsterscriticsreality

284 340

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

...

View

Mar 3

0 0
Open
The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths. Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio! (📸: USA Network) #TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio!
(📸: USA Network)

#TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3 ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

View

Mar 3

1 0
Open
Just know you are not alone out there. (📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer) ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been ...

View

Mar 3

0 1
Open
The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents. Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio! (📸credit: MTV)

The Challenge #Season37 cast rumors are beginning to arrive online. Apparently, calls have been going out for prospective competitors to appear on the follow-up to #DoubleAgents.

Several prospective rookie competitors’ names are part of the speculation including a recent #BigBrother winner and a #Survivor Spain competitor. 😝 Details at link in the bio!

(📸credit: MTV) ...

0 1

One of the rumored Housewives who may be a part of the spinoff is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

And she recently expressed excitement about the idea, although she couldn’t reveal too much.

Cynthia Bailey says Real Housewives crossover show is brilliant

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished about the rumored spinoff during an interview with Us Weekly.

“Well, I cannot tell you that much about it,” explained Cynthia.

“Bravo has not officially released that information yet. But I can say that I think it’s a brilliant idea. I think that fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time.”

“As a Housewife, you know, for me, for someone again who’s been on the show for so long I kinda know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies,” continued the RHOA star.

“But I have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I have to go into a house with. So I think it’s a great idea and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens. And I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time.”

Cynthia Bailey would love to join the spinoff

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed some other Housewives that she would like to film with.

“Well I’m actually friends with a few of the ladies like Luann [de Lesseps] and Melissa Gorga,” confessed Cynthia.

She continued, “I love Teresa [Giudice]. I love Erika Jayne, I think she would be a hoot to film with– just because I’m kinda like low-key obsessed with her Instagram.”

The 51-year-old also shared, “I’ve known Garcelle [Beauvais] for years, you know we definitely talk…I love Kyle [Richards] we’ve worked together a lot. You know what? I think Ramona [Singer] would be really interesting to be in a house with…she’s just funny to me and she definitely brings like her own share of just drama …but we’ll see…”

The RHOA star concluded by saying she would definitely want to be a part of the spinoff if it gets the green light from Bravo.

“I would love the opportunity to be a part of something like that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x