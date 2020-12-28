Is Cynthia Bailey joining the Beverly Hills Housewives? RHOA star says ‘If it was the right time’ and ‘situation’

We might be getting our very first Housewives crossover if Cynthia Bailey has her way.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star could be taking her talents over to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Before we jump the gun, there hasn’t been any official talks with Bravo for Cynthia to make any such move.

However, the newly married RHOA star is now living between Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Cynthia’s husband Mike Hill has a home on the West Coast and her daughter Noelle is also based in LA.

It seems the only thing keeping Bailey in Atlanta right now is her job–being a cast member on RHOA.

But, what if she was asked to join the Beverly Hills cast?

Cynthia is friends with the RHOBH cast

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently had a chat with Madame Noire and talks quickly turned to Beverly Hills.

The 53-year-old is not opposed to making a crossover and noted that she is actually friends with some of the cast.

“You know, I love those ladies. I love Garcelle and Dorit, and Kyle, all of them,” shared Cynthia. “Lisa Rinna, I have great relationships with those ladies.”

However, it doesn’t seem as if the bicoastal beauty has fully committed to making the move over the LA quite yet.

She told the media outlet, “We plan to keep Lake Bailey on the Hill…but the reality is, we still have a home in LA. Home for me will always be Atlanta, but my husband and I need to eventually decide what will be the one place we settle.”

Cynthia says the door is open for RHOBH

During the chat, the Bailey Wine Cellar owner was asked if she would ever make a transition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And she seemed very open to the idea.

“I would always leave the door open to fit whatever is happening in my life at that time” responded the RHOA star. “If I’m spending more time in LA, I would never be closed to it. I love Beverly Hills.”

However, the Atlanta Housewife posited that she would have to step her game up if she were to join RHOBH.

“I would have to work a little harder because those girls are rich, rich over there. I’m like, oh, wait a minute. Beverly Hills rich and Atlanta rich is two different kinds of rich, let’s be very clear about that,” said Cynthia– admitting she loves both franchises but would join RHOBH, “If it was the right time and it was the right situation for me.”

Would you like to see the Atlanta Housewife join the Beverly Hills cast?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.