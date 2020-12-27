RHOBH ratings for Season 11 will be better than ever, says Erika Jayne amid divorce and legal trouble

Erika Jayne has good news for fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the new season returns.

The talented performer is claiming that Season 11 will be bigger than ever.

But what fans really want to know is will she spill all the tea about her divorce from Tom Girardi and all their legal issues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who knows what we’ll get to see when the show returns, but let’s hope Erika is transparent with viewers.

Will Erika open up?

The former Broadway star has been getting a lot of heat from RHOBH fans for the past few seasons.

Many believe that Erika does not share much about her personal life on the show.

Last season viewers accused the Beverly Hills Housewife of saying a lot of things about her castmates in her confessionals but not to their faces.

Read More Brandi Glanville explains why she was disinvited from RHOBH Season 10 reunion

Now, with so much drama surrounding her pending divorce from Tom Girardi, plus other legal troubles that have been playing out in the media, viewers will indeed have all eyes on Erika when Season 11 premieres.

But, it seems the 49-year-old has plans to divulge quite a bit because she recently promised fans that Season 11 will be better than ever.

The RHOBH star made the comment recently after news broke that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the most-watched Housewives franchise in 2020.

The article was shared by cast member Lisa Rinna on Instagram and Erika commented under the post, “I’m willing to bet 2021 is even bigger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Bravo (@commentsbybravo)

RHOBH was the most-watched Housewives franchise

The Beverly Hills cast is somewhere celebrating the news that their Franchise was the most-watched in 2020.

Season 10 was indeed one for the books, with most of the storyline centered on Denise Richards.

The stunning actress joined the RHOBH cast in Season 9 and had a great time with the women.

But things quickly took a turn for the worst earlier this year when Brandi Glanville dropped a bomb, telling the women that she had a sexual relationship with Denise.

The shocking revelation took over the entire season, with everyone wanting Denise to fess up to Brandi’s allegations.

However, the married mom-of-three continued to deny the claims and by the time the reunion rolled around Richards was done.

She announced her departure from the show after only two seasons, and fans blamed the cast for the blonde beauty’s departure.

Since the women all accused Richards of not being transparent, fans will certainly be watching to see if Erika gets the same treatment if she chooses not to open up about her divorce.

Either way, it’s certainly gearing up to be an interesting season when RHOBH finally returns.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.