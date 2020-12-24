Erika Jayne faces more legal trouble after posting screenshots of husband’s alleged mistress

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is in hot water after posting texts and pictures from her husband’s phone that she claims were sent by his alleged mistress.

The woman in question, Justice Tricia A. Bigelow, has called out Erika for leaking intimate texts, photos and her phone number and has threatened to take legal action against her.

Justice Bigelow’s lawyer tells the LA Times that Erika’s”actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

“We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment,” says lawyer Alan Jackson.

Justice Bigelow reportedly received a barrage of “nasty text messages and calls” after Erika leaked her phone number.

A separate Justice has warned Erika not to sell or spend any assets that she attained from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika leaked the texts on social media

Erika uploaded a series of suggestive texts and pics that Bigelow allegedly sent to her husband on her Instagram.

“This is Justice Trisha A. Bigelow. She was f***ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika captioned the post.

She uploaded the post on Saturday, December 19, around midnight. She deleted the post not long afterwards.

However, the post was up long enough for fans and Justice Bigelow to notice.

Erika and Tom’s legal problems

Tom Girardi was in legal trouble before Erika filed for divorce.

Tom already had a couple of lawsuits against him that accused him of fraud and embezzling his clients’ settlement funds.

One suit was from a widow named Judy Selberg whom he assisted in a wrongful death suit. The other lawsuit was the Law Offices of Robert P. Finn for allegedly withholding settlement funds after they helped victims who were subjected to “toxic chemicals emanating from several TXI cement manufacturing facilities in California.”

One of the biggest lawsuits against him involves the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash in 2018.

Since Erika filed for divorce from Tom on November 3, more lawsuits have popped up for Tom that have sent him spiraling into bankruptcy, and Erika has been accused of divorcing Tom to protect his assets.

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” read court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Fans are hoping that Erika will delve into this drama in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.