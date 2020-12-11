Tom Girardi facing another lawsuit amid divorce from RHOBH star Erika Jayne

Tom Girardi may have thought his bad luck stopped at his divorce from RHOBH star Erika Jayne. Unfortunately, the blows just keep coming.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are being sued by Wells Fargo Vendor Financial Services.

The lawsuit accused the law firm of breaching a written agreement with the bank.

Girardi Keese stopped making monthly payments?

Girardi Keese allegedly stopped making the monthly payments on office equipment that the law firm had leased from the bank. According to the report, the law firm entered into five separate lease agreements for the office equipment.

The bank claims that they missed payments for both July and August, and the unpaid charges that have alleged include rental charges, maintenance, overages, taxes, late fees, and a purchase option.

In addition to the outstanding bill of $882,715.00, Wells Fargo is also charging interest at 10 percent per annum.

The lawsuit also claims that Girardi Keese has stored the supplies at two separate properties, Los Angeles and San Bernardino, and as such, the bank has requested the seizure of the properties based on their previous agreement.

Tom deals with the lawsuit while in the midst of his divorce from Erika Jayne

Earlier this year, it was announced that Erika Jayne had filed for divorce from Tom after 21 years of marriage.

It’s rumored that the split came after the couple was forced to quarantine together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending so much time in each other’s space wasn’t what the couple was used to as they often spent time apart.

In her official statement, Erika wrote, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Shortly after their divorce announcement, Erika moved out of their marital home and into a modest Hollywood condo.

After her first reported girls night out since announcing their split, a source close to Erika told E! News, “She’s sad but trying to keep her spirits up. Most of her castmates have been very supportive which she appreciates.”

As Erika and Tom navigate their divorce, it has been alleged that their split is fraudulent with accusations that the couple is doing it simply to protect their assets.

These accusations come as another lawsuit was filed against Tom’s law firm, accusing them of embezzling money that was intended to go to his clients for various settlements.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.