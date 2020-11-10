Erika Jayne officially moves out of marital home, RHOBH star wants spousal support from Tom Girardi

Things are getting real for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne after news broke of her impending divorce.

The reality TV personality made the shocking announcement just days ago, explaining that she has filed for divorce from Tom Girardi.

Viewers were surprised by the announcement as it came only months after we saw the couple on Season 10 of the show.

Erika even defended her union during one scene with newbie Garcelle Beauvais, who couldn’t quite grasp the 32-year age gap between the then couple.

Tom is 81 and Erika is 49 years old, so the Housewife had to constantly defend her marriage. But she won’t have to do that anymore, since they are officially parting ways after 21 years together.

Erika has moved out of marital home

The Sun is reporting that the Painkiller singer has taken the next step in her divorce from Tom.

Erika has moved out of the 8.5 million dollar mansion she previously shared with the high-powered attorney. The site claims that the blonde beauty is now living in a Hollywood condo that rents for $7000 per month.

The trendy apartment apparently has all the luxurious amenities that the reality TV star has grown accustomed to.

The two-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo sits in a historic building with a gym and a rooftop pool. It also has a grand piano and with lots of artwork decorating the space.

And it seems Erika Jayne is in good company in her fancy new digs- the building has also been home to celebrities such as Jason Statham and Charlize Theron.

RHOBH star wants spousal support

The Sun also managed to dig up the actual divorce petition filed by Erika Jayne on November 3rd in the superior court of California, L.A.

The document lists the couple’s wedding date as January 7, 2000.

The Sun has reported that the RHOBH star has listed, “Irreconcilable differences” as the reason for wanting a dissolution of her marriage to Tom.

She is also allegedly seeking spousal support from the 81-year-old and she wants him to pay her attorney fees.

Tom and Erika met at a nightclub in the 90s where the Roxie Hart actress was working as a waitress. They soon married and have been together ever since.

This was actually Erika’s second marriage. Her first was to Thomas Zizzo, the father of her only son.

Tom Girardi was married twice before tying the knot with Erika. The estranged couple did not have any kids throughout their 21-year union.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus from Bravo.