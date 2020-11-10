Erika Jayne puts RHOBH hater on blast after they came for her and misspelled her name

Erika Jayne is having a rough week, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has zero patience for the haters.

The reality TV personality just announced her divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi.

And to make matters worse, there have been lots of rumors and speculations about the couple’s split.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the Painkiller singer has not said much more about her private life since releasing her statement, one can imagine that it must be a hard time for the RHOBH alum.

However, when you’re in the public eye, you’re subject to lots of harsh comments and criticisms.

It’s something that Erika knows all too well being a reality TV star.

Erika claps back at fan

Don’t think that because the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is going through a rough stint right now, that she’s gonna let rude comments slide.

Just ask one Instagram fan who commented on a post on her page saying, “Oh no Erica not you too.”

You may have noticed that the Instagram user spelled Erika’s name with a C instead of a K.

And the 49-year-old certainly saw the error and told the fan not to come for her if you can’t spell her name.

Given that the Bravo Housewife has quite a bit on her plate right now, it might be in everyone’s best interest to leave her alone.

And this IG user learned just that.

Erika just filed for divorce

The news hit blogs a few days ago that the former broadway actress had filed for divorce in Los Angeles after 21 years of marriage.

The blonde beauty shared a statement with the media, asking for privacy as she and estranged husband Tom Girardi maneuver this difficult period.

It’s not clear if the blonde beauty and the powerhouse attorney are on good terms following the split.

What we know so far is that Erika stands to gain a substantial amount in the divorce settlement since she did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Tom Girardi’s net worth is said to be around $30 million.

California is a community property state, so the RHOBH star may walk away with half of that. The law states any property acquired by the couple during their marriage has to be split in half.

However, anything that Tom owned prior to tying the knot with Erika remains the owner’s possession in the event that there is no prenup.

So far, we don’t really know how things will play out in the divorce, but we might get to see some of it when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its 11th season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.