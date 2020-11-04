Erika Jayne has no prenup — What is Tom Girardi’s net worth?

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. Erika announced that she and her husband of over two decades were divorcing earlier this week.

There was no prenup ahead of their marriage, something that Erika has talked about on several occasions. She has maintained that she did not marry Tom for his money.

On Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Erika said, “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Now there are questions about Tom Girardi’s net worth and what will happen in the divorce.

What is Tom Girardi’s net worth?

Being a highly-successful attorney in Beverly Hills has its perks. Tom Girardi is estimated to have a net worth of around $30 million. That is much higher than what Erika Jayne has for her net worth, though she isn’t in a bad position either.

With a career like Tom’s, it is difficult to balance work life and home life. Erika is has been a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for several seasons now, and Tom has only been seen on the show a handful of times.

Throughout Erika Jayne’s time on RHOBH, she has had to explain her marriage several times over. Many believed she was a gold digger and looking for money, but she had put herself out there and worked herself up to a $5 million net worth. It is a stark comparison to where Tom sits, but it isn’t anything to scoff at.

What will happen with Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi without a prenup?

In California, any property acquired during the marriage has to be split in half. Anything prior to tying the knot remains the owner’s possession in the event that there is no prenup.

Since the news of divorce is so new, details aren’t readily available. Tom Girardi is a lawyer, and with that, will likely be able to get what he wants for the most part.

Erika Jayne has been busy living her life, and keeping that lifestyle available is going to be important. From the glam to the wardrobe, she has become accustomed to this and has been able to live this way for two decades.

In a statement about the divorce, Erika Jayne asked for privacy for both her and Tom Girardi as they navigate the divorce. Currently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming. It is expected that some of this will be shown in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.