Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans think someone has quit after Erika Jayne’s shady Instagram post 

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills think that either Erika Jayne or Lisa Rinna has quit the hit reality show after Erika posted a shady meme on Instagram.

The meme shows four of the characters from the mobster movie Goodfellas standing together with a caption that reads, “And then there were four.”

Also causing fans to speculate that someone has left the show is the fact that both Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have erased the RHOBH and Bravo from their social media bios.

Some fans think that if the meme is referring to the number of cast members left on the show — there were six full-time cast members announced for Season 11 — someone must have quit the show.

Crystal Kung Minkoff was announced as the new Housewife and will join Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley as full-time cast members on the show. Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton are cast as friends of the show.

If Erika’s meme is about the show’s cast, four full-time cast members are left and two have quit the RHOBH franchise.

Fans asked Erika to elaborate

Erika’s Instagram fans asked for her to elaborate on the meaning of the meme to no avail. Others had jokes.

“Lisa has to be joe Pesci 😂.”

“spill the tea sister.”

“What does that mean? Who died?”

“Lucy you got some splaining to do 😊.”

Mean girl vibes

Other fans of the show thought that Erika posted the meme as an intimidating message to other RHOBH stars.

“Oof talk about mean girl vibes,” said one Instagram user.

“I mean this is an appropriate meme, it does look like the four of you. Just ready to take down the next victim,” wrote another.

“But they all ended up dead or in jail.”

“No one at the end of this movie had a happy ending…..similar to the last 3 seasons of this franchise,but go off sis,” concluded one Instagram user.

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were both hard on their former RHOBH castmate Denise Richards last season. Denise didn’t renew her contract and many fans blamed Lisa for her departure.

“Ur a bad example of a friend . And all for ratings . U traded friendship for ratings,” said one fan of the show.

“The worst is Lisa Rinna. Her cruel treatment of Denise was so hard to watch. They were supposed to be friends,” said another.

One Instagram user suggested that Lisa and Erika may just be negotiating their contracts and using social media as a negotiating strategy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at bravo.