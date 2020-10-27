Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
It’s official! Crystal Kung Minkoff joins RHOBH cast — Here’s how she fits in


Bravo confirms Crystal Minkoff as new RHOBH alum.
Crystal Minkoff is the new RHOBH cast member. Pic credit:@crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Rumors have been swirling for months that Crystal Minkoff is the newest housewife in Beverly Hills, but now it’s official.

Bravo has confirmed their first Asian-American housewife will join the cast for Season 11.

Since Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended, there have been many casting rumors circulating–especially since two cast members are now officially out.

After a very rough season, actress Denise Richards quit the show, and soon after, Teddi Mellencamp announced that her contract would not be renewed by the network.

This leaves two empty slots for Bravo to fill.

And now, we know that Crystal Minkoff has indeed filled one of those positions.

Bravo confirms casting news

Yesterday, the Bravo Instagram page officially confirmed Crystal Minkoff as their newest RHOBH addition .

They shared a photo of the future reality star along with a post that reads in part, “The future of #RHOBH is looking Crystal clear….learn more about RHOBH’s first Asian-American Housewife joining Season 11.”

Bravo network confirms new RHOBH alum Crystal Minkoff
Pic credit:@bravotv/Instagram

Crystal has been getting a lot of support from several other Bravo Housewives since the news was shared.

The Real Housewives of New York OG Sonja Morgan and newbie Eboni K. Williams gave their stamp of approval, as did Kary Brittingham from the Dallas franchise.

So far, we don’t know much about the RHOBH newbie, but she is a business mogul in her own right.

Crystal is the founder of Real Coco, an all-organic company that offers coconut products such as chips, milk, water, and coffee creamer. The products are dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, and non-GMO.

How does Crystal fit in?

Crystal is married to Rob Minkoff, who co-directed The Lion King, The Haunted Mansion, and the film adaptation of Stuart Little.

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have two children, an eight-year-old son Max and a five-year-old daughter Zoe.

Early reports noted that Crystal may have links to former RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp. The accountability coach and her husband Edwin Arroyave both follow Crystal on social media.

The mom-of-two is also following Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley on Instagram. We’ve also noticed that Crystal is also following a rumored friend of the show for Season 11, Kathy Hilton.

This must mean that the newest Beverly Hills Housewife does have some ties to the current cast members, and we can’t wait to see how she fits in when Season 11 premieres.

For now, we know that Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley will all be full-time cast members and Sutton Stracke will continue to be a friend of the show. We might see Kathy Hilton on RHOBH as well, but Bravo has yet to officially confirm this.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

 

Alicea has an obsession for reality TV and pop culture, and has contributed to various magazines, websites, blogs and books. She is also a certified... read more
