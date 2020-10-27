Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville wants to do a reality show with Kim Richards

Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kim Richards happened to call Brandi Glanville’s cell phone while she was doing her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, on Friday.

Brandi told Kim that she had pitched their idea to do a reboot of the reality show The Simple Life. Kim’s niece, Paris Hilton, starred in the original along with Nicole Richie.

The reality show documented the Hollywood socialites roughing it in the homes of regular folks and doing regular jobs. The show lasted five seasons.

Brandi said she pitched the show to her podcast guests Patrik & Pol and that they were all going to do the show. The podcast host said that she and Patrick could party on the show and Kim and Pol could be sober.

“Patrik and I are gonna be wasted and then you and Pol will be sober,” she said. Kim and Brandi’s alcohol use has been featured on the RHOBH. Kim has been to rehab and is currently sober.

Kim responded, “Are you making up my mind for me. Don’t speak on my behalf.” An exasperated Brandi exclaims, “Wait! We already talked about this! Shut up!”

The women continued to debate whether they agreed on doing a reboot of the reality show. Kim jokingly told Brandi that she isn’t her boss. Brandi replied, “It was your f****** idea!”

Kim and Brandi fought when they first met

The women have now become friends after initially hating each other. On the infamous Game Night episode of season two of the RHOBH, Brandi and Kim nearly had a physical altercation after Brandi accused Kim and Kyle of doing crystal meth in the bathroom.

Brandi was on the defense after overhearing Kim say she didn’t want to be on a team with someone she didn’t know. After Kyle said that they were going to play an I.Q. game and Brandi was first, Brandi replied’ “Bring it on, b****!”

An argument ensued between Brandi, Kim, and Kyle. The women threw insults and expletives back and forth before Brandi accused Kim and Kyle of doing crystal meth in the bathroom all night long. It ended with Brandi saying she would kill Kyle if she talked about her babies and Kim saying to Brandi, “You’re a pig! You’re a slut pig!”