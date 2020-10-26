Brandi Glanville says RHOP star Candiace Dillard provoked Monique Samuels prior to explosive fight 

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville said that Candiace Dillard provoked Monique Samuels to attack her on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Brandi made the comment on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. She claimed that the franchise has become The Real House Fights instead of The Real Housewives.

The former model said that she and the former beauty queen are close and have a friendly relationship.

“We text all the time,” Brandi said of her relationship with Candiace. They did a reunion show together and hit it off.

Despite her friendship with Candiace, Brandi said that Candiace provoked Monique and has a big mouth.

“She fights with her words,” said Brandi.

Sorry not sorry

The podcast host pondered if Candiace’s upbringing versus Monique’s contributed to the fight.

Candiace and Monique were having a heated argument that turned physical after Monique told Candiace to get her hand out of her face while Candiace repeatedly challenged Monique to fight her.

“Are you gonna drag me, Monique? You gon’ drag me? Drag me! Drag me!” Monique said.

Brandi said that she has been in fights before and would have reacted the same way if in a situation similar to Monique’s.

“I’m sorry, like, I don’t know what I would do if someone’s in my face with their finger going, ‘I dare you,'” said Brandi.

She went on to says that she got in fights with bullies during her school days and noted that Monique probably grew up in a similar environment, while Candiace probably grew up like a beauty queen.

“When you’re being provoked and you grew up in different ways, it’s in you,” said Brandi of Monique’s actions.

Brandi said that is when Monique grabbed Candiace’s head and would not let go, prompting Brandi to ask the question that women near and far are have all been wondering.

“What kind of wig glue is Candiace using? Because that hair did not come off,” declared Brandi.

Brandi has mixed feelings about the brawl

Brandi said she has mixed feelings about the fight and doesn’t think Candiace should have pressed charges against Monique. While she doesn’t condone what Monique did, she also doesn’t want anyone to go to jail and believes that both women are at fault for the altercation.

The former reality star said she has texted with Candiace but hasn’t discussed the physical altercation. Or the wig glue.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo