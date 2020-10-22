LeeAnne Locken sides with Monique Samuels after RHOP star ‘poked and prodded’ by Candiace Dillard 

Former Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken believes that Candiace Dillard provoked Monique Samuels to lose her temper during their argument, which turned physical.

On Cocktails with Queens with Claudia Jordan, Monique said she snapped after Candiace previously admitted to participating in a conversation about Monique’s fidelity and speculating about the paternity of her young toddler.

She added that once the argument escalated and Candiace put her hands in her face while saying, “Drag me,” she snapped.

Then Monique jumped Candiace. The women’s altercation ended after several producers and co-stars pulled them apart.

Many fans of the RHOP also believed that Candiace provoked Monique and criticized her for her part in the altercation, and it would seem LeeAnne agrees.

The former reality star commented on Instagram, showing support for Monique.

“‘BOUT TIME someone STOOD UP and SHOWED how poked and prodded ‘some’ cast members are!” LeeAnne wrote. “Humans can only take so much before they ACT HUMAN!”

Monique acknowledges that she should never have gotten physical with Candiace but says that she was triggered by Candiace shouting and aggressively invading her personal space with her hands.

“It all went downhill from there,” she said.

Sorry not sorry

The RHOP star said she regrets losing control of herself and should never allow herself to get so upset.

However, Monique believes that Candiace’s provocative nature contributed to their brawl.

“Where I grew up if you don’t want to engage in a fight and a person says back up, then you back up,” said Monique. “She egged me on with that question.”

Candiace does make provocative statements on the show and once waved a butter knife in Ashley Darby’s face. The women were arguing, and Candiace had to be removed from the table by her husband, Chris Bassett.

Ashey also believes that Candiace provoked Monique and has herself been the target of Candiace’s nasty comments, although she also said Monique was wrong for getting physical.

Karen upsets Candiace by not choosing sides

Karen Huger tells Candiace on the next episode of the RHOP that she is upset Candiace expects her to choose sides.

“I’m a little upset that you continuously say I should be against Monique,” Karen said.

Candiace replies that she wants Karen to clarify that what Monique did was wrong.

“You want me to choose a side and to totally abandon Monique, and I’m not going to do that for you,” Karen shouted.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.