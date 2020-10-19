Monique Samuels may have been wrong but Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are taking aim at Candiace Dillard

Imagine being attacked by your former friend on national TV, then having social media blame you for a fight you didn’t even start.

Well, that’s Candiace Dillard’s reality at the moment.

The former friends got into a physical altercation on camera a few weeks ago, which quickly turned physical. Monique was the one who actually got physical during the argument.

As a matter of fact, she showed no remorse about throwing the first punch, insisting Dillard was the one who egged her one.

It seems viewers agree with the mother-of-three, judging by the comments bashing Candiace for instigating the fight.

Social media fans bash Candiace

The former beauty queen is getting fan backlash and very little support due to her past actions on the show.

During an altercation at her home with castmate Ashley Darby last season, the 33-year-old threatened her with a butter knife.

Furthermore, viewers have not forgotten her nasty comments on Twitter, especially on the day Ashley gave birth to son Dean.

Even though the Not For Lazy Moms creator started the fight, Candiace is not getting sympathy from fans.

“I find it funny that Candiace can throw a knife at Ashley and it was sooo funny to everyone,” notes one Instagram user.

“Now that her karma caught up with her she’s the victim. Please [spare] me the BS. They all talk tough until hands get thrown and wigs get tossed.”

“Why is everyone mad at Monique?” asked one commenter. “Candiace literally got what she asked for.”

“Team Monique!” chimed in another RHOP fan.

“Candiace If you keep running your mouth about or to someone HANDS GOING TO BE LAID! If you not a fighter keep your mouth shut. Really just that simple.”

I am not here for the rest of this season being built around Candiace playing the crying victim role. She has steadily ran her mouth & physically threatened most of these women from the minute she walked on to this show. She finally pushed too far & that was on her #RHOP pic.twitter.com/G3OIbsotNA — Moe ✌🏻❤️🥂 (@LuvnwineMaureen) October 19, 2020

Me carrying around all the patience I have for Candiace’s victim narrative #RHOP pic.twitter.com/BBfTKuHnPU — Bravo, Bravo, Effing Bravo (@EffingBravo) October 19, 2020

Charges against Monique has been thrown out

Last night, while the latest episode of RHOP aired, Monique took to Twitter to address the charges filed against her.

She alleges that Candiace’s sole interest was to get money from her.

“My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present,” says Monique.

“We asked several times for a mediation sit down, and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money.”

However, the 37-year-old shared on Twitter why the charges were later dropped.

“When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything…Her attorney’s response was… ‘Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and Bravo will capture it all!’”

The RHOP alum says Dillard’s lawyers, “Filed the complaint…then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.