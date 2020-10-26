Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger tells Wendy Osefo: ‘Back off, your turn’s coming’

Karen Huger is not amused at Wendy Osefo’s interjection into her conversation with Candiace Dillard and she’s making it known during a recent chat with The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show.

During the most recent episode of RHOP, the conversation continues around the fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels.

But, during a chat between Candiace and the Grande Dame, it seems Wendy had a word or two to add to the conversation.

However, Karen is making it known that the newbie’s opinion is not welcome.

Karen tells Wendy to “back off”

The Grande Dame threw some shade at Wendy while discussing the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

During an event hosted by the mom-of-three, Candiace pulled Karen aside to chat.

As she aired her grievance with Karen about seemingly taking Monique’s side in the drama, Wendy stepped in to call Karen out.

Now the OG is telling us how she really feels about Wending joining the conversation during a chat on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show.

“I’m like who is this woman? Why are you here, what are you doing here Wendy?” Says the 57-year-old RHOP star.

“First of all Monique and Candiace are my friends. I have more time with them, I know them better than you.”

Karen continued her message to Wendy saying, “Why are you interjecting yourself at these horrible times? This is not a good look for you. And I wanna get to know you but you keep jumping in at the wrong time. Girl back off, your turn’s coming.”

“Who are you to tell me what I need to do?” Adds the five-season alum.

Candiace says she’s more confused after chat with Karen

Candiace also gave her two cents on the conversation with Karen.

And unfortunately, the 33-year-old says she didn’t quite get the answers she had hoped for.

“At the conclusion of that conversation, I still did not have the answers that I was looking for,” says the former pageant queen.

“I think I left with more confusion than I came with, and it forced me to have to decide for Karen, where Karen was going to sit. I have to stop looking to Karen for what I need. I have to decide for Candiace what it’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, Karen remains insistent that she has not taken sides between the former friends, despite what her RHOP castmates may think.

“I’ve defended Candiace as much as I have defended Monique,” insists Karen. “It’s not even about defense it’s about supporting your friends.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.