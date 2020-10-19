Karen Huger accused Candiace Diller of forcing her to choose between their friendship and her friendship with costar Monique Samuels in a teaser for Real Housewives of Potomac’s upcoming episode.

“I’m a little upset that you continuously say I should be against Monique,” Karen told Candiace in the teaser.

“I need to hear from you that you understand what Monique did was wrong,” Candiace replied.

“You want me to choose a side and to totally abandon Monique, and I’m not going to do that for you,” Karen yelled.

The drama between Candiace and Monique

The most recent feud between Candiace and Monique lead Candiace to file charges against Monique for second-degree assault.

The violent incident occurred during a wine tasting Gizelle Bryant’s recent literary award.

The two were arguing when Candiace taunted Monique and asked her if she was gonna “drag her.”

Monique reached across the table, grabbed Candiace’s wig, and dragged her across the table. Monique then repeatedly punched Candiace in the head.

Somewhere in the scuffle, a wine glass was thrown, and a piece hit Monique in the face. All of the other women watched in horror and demanded Monique stop.

After the fighting persisted, producers eventually intervened and separated the two women. Monique attempted to retaliate and claimed she’d kill Candiace, but a producer already ushered out Candiace.

The fight had a major impact on both women. Monique admitted she wanted to quit the show over it.

Where the other women stand

According to People, the women addressed the fight at Wendy Osefo’s sip and see during this most recent episode.

While Robyn Dixon and Gizelle both reportedly believed Monique was wrong, they thought it was extreme of Candiace to press charges.

Gizelle stated that if Monique was found guilty, she could be in jail for “five years or something.”

When Candiace responded that she was aware of that, Gizelle replied, “That’s a lot.”

Robyn agreed, adding: “I would hate for her to go to jail.”

Ashley Darby, who has also been known to clash with Candiace, added that she believes both women are to blame for the incident.

“It actually started with a yelling match on both sides, from what I understand, and it escalated,” Ashley says, adding, “[Candiace], you were in [Monique’s] face.”

When the women pointed out that Ashley wasn’t there for the argument, she eventually agreed that Monique shouldn’t have gotten violent.

“I understand she should have never gotten physical,” Ashley said. “And I told you from the beginning she shouldn’t have attacked you from the beginning. She shouldn’t have attacked you physically.”

It seemed that Karen took Candiace’s side, mentioning that she told Monique she should apologize.

“I [told] her, Candiace is hurting. I said, just text her and send her something to say I’m sorry because [Candiace] didn’t deserve that,” Karen said.

However, as it appears during next week’s episode, Candiace wants Karen to pledge more of an allegiance to her.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.