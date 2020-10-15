Monique Samuels tried to quit RHOP after fight with Candiace Dillard

Viewers are still talking about the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The former friends have been slinging nasty comments at each other since their falling out.

However, they took things to a whole new level during a shocking altercation at a winery to celebrate castmate Gizelle Bryant’s literary award.

While some fans blame Dillard for instigating the fight, Monique also gets backlash for throwing the first punch.

And when the mom of three doubled down on what she did after the fact, it came as a shock.

Now that months have passed, Monique has had time to watch the show and see how everything went down.

And now she’s telling viewers what they won’t get to see following her brawl on the show.

Monique tried to quit RHOP

During an interview with People, the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster dropped a surprising nugget that fans may not have know.

She tells the media outlet that she wanted to quit the Real Housewives of Potomac after the embarrassing incident.

“I requested that [Bravo] release me from my contract right after the fight,” admitted Monique. “And we talked about it and they reassured me that whatever I needed to do that would make me feel comfortable they would oblige — and they did.”

She continued to explain why she wanted to quit the show, confessing, “I took the fight so seriously that I was like maybe I don’t need to do this show. I have too much to lose.”

Samuels added. “No one should be able to push me to a point of being physical.”

Monique says Candiace “egged” her on

The 37-year-old also expressed remorse for what she did to her former friend.

However, she remains firm in her belief that Candiace was egging her on during their argument.

You may remember last season of RHOP when things started to go sour for the two women during a cast outing. As the 33-year-old argued with the then-pregnant Monique, she made a threatening statement to Candiace, saying, “I’ll drag you pregnant and all.”

Then, during their latest altercation, Candiace brought up the threat made last season, which clearly triggered the reality TV alum.

“That’s when she starts saying, ‘You gone drag me?'” noted Monique.

“Where I grew up, if you don’t want to engage in a fight and a person says back up, then you back up. That’s where the tone changed. She egged me on with that question, and I returned it by touching her hair, which I shouldn’t have done. That definitely escalated things.”

Since the fight, Samuels says she’s had some time to reflect on her actions.

“I spoke with my pastor. I ended up hiring a therapist. I just want people to know that this wasn’t something I took lightly. I was very serious about getting the proper help so that nothing like this happens again. Everything was about self-reflection.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.