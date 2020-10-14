Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Karen Huger calls out Robyn Dixon after RHOP fight, wants her to tell Candiace Dillard what she really said 


Karen Huger from the Real Housewives of Potomac
Karen Huger takes aim at Robyn Dixon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is calling out co-star Robyn Dixon for stirring the pot after the explosive fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels 

The grande dame took to Twitter in order to let Dixon know exactly what she thought about Dixon distorting her words during her conversation with Dillard. Dixon met with Dillard to tell her how the other ladies’ meeting went with Monique after the altercation.   

Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Ashley DarbyRobyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, and Monique Samuels met at Karen Huger’s house to discuss the showdown. The ladies listened as a tearful Samuels apologized to the women for her behavior but claims she was provoked.  

Samuels and Dillard’s physical altercation happened in front of the women during a heated argument. The ladies began yelling at each other and things escalated after Samuels was seemingly triggered with five little words from Dillard, “Are you gonna drag me?”   

With those words, Samuels reached over the table, grabbed Dillard’s hair and began swinging at her. It took the other ladies and several producers several moments to separate the women.  

The women told 37-year-old Samuels that she was out of order by jumping Dilliard and Dixon accused Samuels of being proud of what she did. Huger minced no words and told Samuels that she f**ked up and needed help for her anger. 

Karen Huger calls Robyn Dixon out

When relaying  what happened at the meeting to Dillard, Dixon told her that Huger wasn’t disappointed in Samuels’ behavior. Huger posted a tweet with a clip that contradicted Dixon’s version and said that Dixon twisted her words and should tell Dillard the truth. 

“Robyn is doing her favorite thing…twinning again. You got to love her, she’s consistent. Stop twisting my words. Especially not now when our friends are in need of our support. Tell Candice the truth, tell her what I said to Monique publicity.”  

Pic credit: @KARENHUGER/Twitter

Candiace Dillard wants Monique Samuels in jail 

Dillard, 33, filed charges against Samuels in response to the altercation. The reality star was charged with second-degree assault.  

In scenes from the next episode, Dilliard says that she wants Samuels prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Dixon asks Dillard if the goal is for Monique to go to jail, to which Dilliard responds that it is.  

As it turns out, Huger advised Dillard to press charges against Samuels. The 57-year-old told Darby and Bryant “I said I would look into what she could do legally.”  

It would seem that Dorothy Dillard agrees, as she tells her daughter, “We do not get in the gutter with people. We call the attorney immediately. ”  

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.  

Niko Mann is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Just the facts, Jack!
