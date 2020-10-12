Who is Crystal Kung Minkoff and is she joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have found a new replacement diamond holder. With Teddi Mellencamp fired and Denise Richards not returning, there was a need for at least one fresh face.

Crystal Kung Minkoff appears to be joining the franchise for the 11th season.

Her participation has not yet been announced, but all outside signs point to her being one of the replacement housewives for the two who have left.

Who is Crystal Kung Minkoff?

Not only is she beautiful, but she also has brains. Crystal Kung Minkoff is the wife of Disney director and animator, Rob Minkoff. The two share a daughter and a son and have been married since 2007.

She is a business owner. Crystal is the founder of RealCoco, which specializes in coconut water, coffee creamer, and chips. Aside from that, she has also worked alongside her husband.

The most interesting piece of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s biography is that she is a descendant of the Chinese philosopher, Confucius. How’s that for royalty in Beverly Hills?

Is Crystal Kung Minkoff joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Right now, nothing is set in stone.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is definitely friendly with at least one housewife. She and Teddi Mellencamp reportedly know one another, and she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave follow Crystal on social media.

Reports have been circulating that the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming, which means that the next couple of weeks will be crucial for information on who has and has not joined the cast.

Returning Housewives are Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley. Sutton Stracke is also reportedly returning, but she will continue her friend of role with the option to move full-time.

If Crystal is added to the cast, it will be interesting to see how she will fit in with the women who have been paired together for several seasons, with the exception of Garcelle.

After the drama that happened during Season 10, there is hope that Season 11 will be a little less intense.

Of all the possible casting rumors, which have included Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, this one seems the most plausible. Crystal Kung Minkoff has a lot going for her and would be a great addition to the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.